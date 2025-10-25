EXCLUSIVE: Why 'All-Powerful' Prince William Has Left Harry and Meghan 'Quaking in Their Boots'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Prince William has sent shockwaves through royal circles after declaring "change" is on his agenda once he takes the throne – remarks insiders tell RadarOnline.com have left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "quaking in their boots" over fears their royal titles could soon be history.
Speaking on The Reluctant Traveller with actor Eugene Levy, the 43-year-old heir to the throne said he was "excited" about the chance to modernize the monarchy, insisting that "change for good" was something he embraced rather than feared.
His comments have been widely interpreted as a signal of his plans for Harry and Markle once he takes the throne..
William's Warning Shot
A palace insider said: "William's been clear in private – when his time comes, things will be very different. He doesn't intend to be as forgiving as his father has been. Harry and Meghan see that as a warning shot. They're convinced their titles are on borrowed time."
William's interview marks one of his most candid discussions about his future role. He told Levy: "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good, and I embrace that, I enjoy that. I don't fear it – that's the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical, but changes that I think need to happen."
His remarks come five years after Harry, 41 and Meghan, 44, stepped down as senior royals, relocating to California with their children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4. While the couple retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, their explosive interviews and media projects – including the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare – deepened tensions within the royal family.
Sussexes 'Anxious' Over William's Growing Power
Sources close to the Sussexes say William's growing authority within palace ranks is a major source of anxiety for them. "Harry's well aware of how unyielding his brother can be," another source said.
"He's genuinely anxious that William is consolidating power behind the scenes and waiting for the right moment to act. William's not one to forgive and forget – and Harry knows it."
While King Charles, 76, has shown signs of reconciliation, recently meeting with Harry for the first time in more than a year, those close to the family say the Prince of Wales is far less forgiving.
"Charles is focused on reconciliation, but William's taking a harder line," a royal aide said. "He believes Harry crossed a line and damaged the monarchy. When he's in charge, there won't be room for compromise – and that's exactly what's making Harry and Meghan so uneasy."
Future King Finds His Voice
Insiders also say William's confidence has grown considerably in recent years, with his increasing public appearances and international work shaping him into a more assertive future monarch. "William's really stepping into his authority," an aide added.
"He admires his father, but he's determined to shape the monarchy his own way. This isn't new – he's been preparing for it for years. His vision is a tighter, more modern institution, and that doesn't leave space for anyone who's turned their back on it."
Meghan and Harry Fear What's Next
A source close to the Sussexes said: "They're following all of this from California with increasing anxiety. For all their talk of freedom, those titles still mean something – they're part of who they are. William knows that, and that's what makes this feel so calculated. His words about 'change' weren't just about reform, they were about power."
The same source added: "To outsiders, William's interview with Eugene might have sounded forward-looking, but to Harry and Meghan, it felt like a warning shot about his plans for them – and they're already steeling themselves for whatever comes next."