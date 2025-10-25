EXCLUSIVE: Why 'All-Powerful' Prince William Has Left Harry and Meghan 'Quaking in Their Boots'

Prince William has sent shockwaves through royal circles after declaring "change" is on his agenda once he takes the throne – remarks insiders tell RadarOnline.com have left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "quaking in their boots" over fears their royal titles could soon be history.

Speaking on The Reluctant Traveller with actor Eugene Levy, the 43-year-old heir to the throne said he was "excited" about the chance to modernize the monarchy, insisting that "change for good" was something he embraced rather than feared.

His comments have been widely interpreted as a signal of his plans for Harry and Markle once he takes the throne..