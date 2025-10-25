Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Files to Change Their Daughter's Name and After Rape Conviction Fallout

The model and actress reportedly filed documents requesting that her daughter's name be changed from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips. Bijou, 45, filed for divorce from Danny in September 2023, shortly after the That '70s Show star was convicted of rape.

Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips , has officially moved to drop her estranged husband's surname from their 11-year-old daughter's name, marking another step in distancing her family from the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Initially, insiders said Phillips refused to believe Masterson was guilty, claiming she was “committed to standing by him.”

The former sitcom star, 49, and his wife married in October 2011 and welcomed their daughter in 2014. Bijou had long stood by her husband throughout his legal troubles — she was often photographed holding his hand outside of court and even wrote a letter to the judge before his sentencing, describing Danny as an "amazing father".

In the letter, Bijou called Danny's bond with their daughter "inseparable". But after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, her loyalty began to waver.

At the time, sources claimed that Bijou "couldn't accept" that Danny was guilty."Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," one insider said. Others close to her claimed the Raising Hope actress initially planned to stand by her husband "moving forward".