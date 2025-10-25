Danny Masterson's Estranged Wife Files to Change Their Daughter's Name and After Rape Conviction Fallout
Oct. 25 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, has officially moved to drop her estranged husband's surname from their 11-year-old daughter's name, marking another step in distancing her family from the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The model and actress reportedly filed documents requesting that her daughter's name be changed from Fianna Francis Masterson to Fianna Francis Phillips. Bijou, 45, filed for divorce from Danny in September 2023, shortly after the That '70s Show star was convicted of rape.
The former sitcom star, 49, and his wife married in October 2011 and welcomed their daughter in 2014. Bijou had long stood by her husband throughout his legal troubles — she was often photographed holding his hand outside of court and even wrote a letter to the judge before his sentencing, describing Danny as an "amazing father".
In the letter, Bijou called Danny's bond with their daughter "inseparable". But after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, her loyalty began to waver.
At the time, sources claimed that Bijou "couldn't accept" that Danny was guilty."Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him," one insider said. Others close to her claimed the Raising Hope actress initially planned to stand by her husband "moving forward".
Bijou ultimately decided to end their marriage, reportedly encouraged by friends and family to set an example for her daughter. "Eventually people need to be held accountable for what they do, even if it is someone they love," a source told the outlet. Another insider said Bijou wanted "to protect her assets and protect her future," fearing potential financial fallout from future civil lawsuits tied to Danny's crimes.
She has since moved on, stepping out publicly with her new partner, entrepreneur Jamie Mazur, in June 2024.
Meanwhile, Danny — who continues to maintain his innocence — remains behind bars, serving at least 30 years for the sexual assaults of two women in 2003.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former sitcom star has been reaching out to old Hollywood friends from prison but has found little support.
"The longer Danny's incarcerated, the more his already severely diminished influence dwindles," a source said. Once admired in Hollywood, Danny's reputation has collapsed, even among his former co-stars.
"Ashton and Mila don't call or send care packages," one insider added, noting the severe backlash the couple faced after pleading for leniency on his behalf. "They've totally backtracked on their promises to stand by him."