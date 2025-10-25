EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell's Fresh Plastic Surgery Shocker — Mogul's Pals Beg Him to Quit His 'Addiction' Now As His 'Mutant' Face Keeps 'Melting and Freezing'
Oct. 25 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Simon Cowell's closest friends have pleaded with him to stop undergoing cosmetic procedures, fearing years of surgery and injectables have left the TV mogul with a "melting and frozen mutant-looking face," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 66-year-old America's Got Talent judge recently shocked fans with his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, sparking an online frenzy over his noticeably altered face. Viewers questioned whether he had undergone more cosmetic work, with some suggesting the footage looked "AI-generated."
What Is Wrong With Simon Cowell?
A source close to Cowell claimed: "Those who've known Simon for years are genuinely concerned. His appearance keeps shifting – it's puffy and stiff, nothing like the Simon they remember. Friends have been urging him to stop before he does something he can't undo."
Cowell's changing appearance has been a topic of public debate for several years. The X Factor creator once admitted to using Botox but denied having a facelift, insisting he only gets "a bit of Botox or whatever."
He later confessed he had overdone it, joking that he ended up looking "like something out of a horror film." But insiders claim despite those admissions, the TV producer has continued to rely on cosmetic procedures.
One long-time associate said: "Simon keeps claiming it's just the odd bit of maintenance, but that's hard to believe now. Each time he's on screen, his face looks noticeably altered. The problem is, he's got people around him constantly reassuring him he looks great, and that only feeds the cycle."
Simon Cowell Is All About His Appearance... But Has He Taken It Too Far?
Cowell, who broke his back in a 2020 e-bike accident, has spoken openly about struggling with recovery and self-image since then. Friends say the trauma, combined with his return to the global spotlight through his new Netflix talent series Simon Cowell: The Next Act, has intensified his obsession with maintaining a youthful look.
A close friend claimed: "He's frightened of becoming irrelevant – to him, being on television means looking flawless. But that's not what people want from him. Fans miss the real Simon – the sharp, confident one with a bit of edge, not the airbrushed version."
Another insider added: "Simon's always taken huge pride in his appearance, so getting older has been a real blow. He used to be that effortlessly suave, sun-kissed figure everyone called 'sexy Simon.' Now, when he catches a glimpse of himself on camera or in photos, he cringes. He just can't bear the thought that age is showing."
'Permanent Damage'?
Cowell's circle, which includes fellow presenters and industry peers, has privately raised the issue with him.
"Everyone around him has had work done," one source claimed, also warning, "But even by those standards, Simon's gone too far. People close to him have warned he's starting to look unnatural – almost wax-like.
"There's real concern he's heading toward permanent damage if he doesn't stop."
Friends have reportedly encouraged Cowell to take a step back from both surgery and the public eye, but he remains unwilling to slow down.
Simon Cowell's Downfall?
"He could walk away tomorrow and live comfortably for the rest of his life," another insider said. "But Simon's driven by control – of his work, his appearance, his legacy. Stepping back or letting go just isn't who he is."
"The irony, those close to him say, is that the audience has long embraced Cowell for his authenticity, not his appearance. He doesn't need to chase youth to stay relevant," the friend said.
"If he embraced aging, people would admire him for it. Instead, there's this growing concern – he's turning himself into a joke when he should be celebrated as an icon."