EXCLUSIVE: Simon Cowell's Fresh Plastic Surgery Shocker — Mogul's Pals Beg Him to Quit His 'Addiction' Now As His 'Mutant' Face Keeps 'Melting and Freezing'

A source close to Cowell claimed: "Those who've known Simon for years are genuinely concerned. His appearance keeps shifting – it's puffy and stiff, nothing like the Simon they remember. Friends have been urging him to stop before he does something he can't undo."

Cowell's changing appearance has been a topic of public debate for several years. The X Factor creator once admitted to using Botox but denied having a facelift, insisting he only gets "a bit of Botox or whatever."

He later confessed he had overdone it, joking that he ended up looking "like something out of a horror film." But insiders claim despite those admissions, the TV producer has continued to rely on cosmetic procedures.

One long-time associate said: "Simon keeps claiming it's just the odd bit of maintenance, but that's hard to believe now. Each time he's on screen, his face looks noticeably altered. The problem is, he's got people around him constantly reassuring him he looks great, and that only feeds the cycle."