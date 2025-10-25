Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With Kendall's Love Life! Jenner's Reunion With NBA Star Devin Booker Sparks Rumors They've Rekindled Romance... Again

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
Source: MEGA

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's reunion has sparked new rumors of their rekindled romance.

Oct. 25 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

On-again, off-again lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's recent reunion sparked rumors of a reunion, but sources told RadarOnline.com they're just friends with benefits.

The model, 29, and the NBA pro, 28, were recently spotted sneaking out of the same New York hotel... separately.

The couple dated for two years before parting ways in November 2022. Since then, they were seen together in Europe in summer 2024, then again several times this year.

Kendall Jenner is keeping her renewed relationship with Devin Booker casual to avoid the heartbreak her sisters faced.
Source: MEGA

But a source said they're not officially back together because Jenner is determined to keep things casual and is terrified she'll end up in a disastrous relationship like some of her siblings – for example, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

According to the source: "She and Devin have been seeing each other again for the past year but Kendall won't call him her boyfriend. She has huge trust issues and has taken this stance that she's better off keeping a strong boundary."

Sources said Jenner and Booker have an open understanding while focusing on their demanding modeling and NBA careers.
Source: MEGA

Not only that, both have time-consuming careers – she as a top model, he as a guard for the Phoenix Suns.

"When they're together, they're very much together, but when they're apart, the understanding is that they're free to do what they want. It's Kendall's way of protecting herself because she's terrified of getting hurt," said the insider.

Insiders revealed Jenner refuses to define the relationship, fearing long-distance trust issues with the Phoenix Suns star.
Source: MEGA

"She knows what the players get up to when their wives and girlfriends aren't around and it has made her very jaded.

"She isn't accusing Devin of anything, but she's also realistic – he's an NBA star and their careers keep them apart for the majority of the time, so it's naive to think there's no chance of him straying," said the insider.

So Jenner's insisting they keep things casual.

"She doesn't want a traditional relationship or to make things public because she just can't handle the possibility of getting disappointed," the insider said.

