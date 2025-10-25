Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Reba McEntire
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Reba Risking Her $95Million Fortune for Love! McEntire Going Against Close Pal's Advice and Not Having Future Husband Rex Linn Sign a Prenup Before Wedding

Reba McEntire
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire is risking her $95M fortune for love and 'ignoring her close friend's prenup warning before marriage.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 25 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Reba McEntire is finally set to wed her burly honey Rex Linn and planning her dream wedding, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her friends see dark financial clouds looming because, against their advice, the star's skipping a prenup that would protect her $95 million fortune if they divorce.

The lovebirds revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the recent Emmys, but what's bothering her pals is that former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 68, is worth a measly $5 million compared to her mega-bundle that keeps growing with the 70-year-old redhead's sitcom Happy's Place, which also features Linn.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

No Prenup For Reba?

Article continues below advertisement
Friends fear Reba McEntire is risking her $95 million fortune by marrying Rex Linn without a prenup.
Source: MEGA

Friends fear Reba McEntire is risking her $95 million fortune by marrying Rex Linn without a prenup.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an inside: "Rex is worth $5 million to her $95 mil, and that's troubling to a lot of people in her world if she's so keen to go through with the wedding without a prenup.

"They're happy for her and want her to have the best in life, but she's still pulling in so much more money than him and if the marriage goes belly up, she'll be coughing up a bundle to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Reba 'Trusts' Her Future Husband

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Bradley Cooper

EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors — Actor, 50, 'Looking a Little Too Smooth and Taut' for His Age... As Fans Suspect He Got 'Botox and Fillers'

Dolly Parton'

EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Dolly Parton Erupt! Beloved Country Queen, 79, Refuses to Slow Down After Husband Carl Dean's Death... Leaving Loved Ones Worried About Her Health

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said McEntire believes Linn is her soulmate and trusts him completely despite warnings.
Source: MEGA

Sources said McEntire believes Linn is her soulmate and trusts him completely despite warnings.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

According to sources, the problem is that the singer, whose previous hubbies were Narvel Blackstock, dad of her only child, race car driver Shelby Blackstock, and Charlie Battles, is a romantic and totally trusts Linn.

"She believes he's her soulmate and she doesn't see any need to put their net worth in a draconian document," said the insider.

"But things can change in relationships, and they often do. People in her star status need to look out for themselves and sadly, Reba's not doing it. She's a veteran of two failed marriages, so the feeling is she should know better."

A rep for McEntire has denied RadarOnline.com's story.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.