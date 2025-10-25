EXCLUSIVE: Reba Risking Her $95Million Fortune for Love! McEntire Going Against Close Pal's Advice and Not Having Future Husband Rex Linn Sign a Prenup Before Wedding
Oct. 25 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Reba McEntire is finally set to wed her burly honey Rex Linn and planning her dream wedding, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her friends see dark financial clouds looming because, against their advice, the star's skipping a prenup that would protect her $95 million fortune if they divorce.
The lovebirds revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the recent Emmys, but what's bothering her pals is that former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 68, is worth a measly $5 million compared to her mega-bundle that keeps growing with the 70-year-old redhead's sitcom Happy's Place, which also features Linn.
No Prenup For Reba?
According to an inside: "Rex is worth $5 million to her $95 mil, and that's troubling to a lot of people in her world if she's so keen to go through with the wedding without a prenup.
"They're happy for her and want her to have the best in life, but she's still pulling in so much more money than him and if the marriage goes belly up, she'll be coughing up a bundle to him."
Reba 'Trusts' Her Future Husband
According to sources, the problem is that the singer, whose previous hubbies were Narvel Blackstock, dad of her only child, race car driver Shelby Blackstock, and Charlie Battles, is a romantic and totally trusts Linn.
"She believes he's her soulmate and she doesn't see any need to put their net worth in a draconian document," said the insider.
"But things can change in relationships, and they often do. People in her star status need to look out for themselves and sadly, Reba's not doing it. She's a veteran of two failed marriages, so the feeling is she should know better."
A rep for McEntire has denied RadarOnline.com's story.