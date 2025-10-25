EXCLUSIVE: Reba Risking Her $95Million Fortune for Love! McEntire Going Against Close Pal's Advice and Not Having Future Husband Rex Linn Sign a Prenup Before Wedding

Reba McEntire is finally set to wed her burly honey Rex Linn and planning her dream wedding, and RadarOnline.com can reveal her friends see dark financial clouds looming because, against their advice, the star's skipping a prenup that would protect her $95 million fortune if they divorce.

The lovebirds revealed their engagement on the red carpet of the recent Emmys, but what's bothering her pals is that former CSI: Miami actor Linn, 68, is worth a measly $5 million compared to her mega-bundle that keeps growing with the 70-year-old redhead's sitcom Happy's Place, which also features Linn.