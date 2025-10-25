Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors — Actor, 50, 'Looking a Little Too Smooth and Taut' for His Age... As Fans Suspect He Got 'Botox and Fillers'

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper, 50, sparks plastic surgery rumors as fans note his smooth, taut, youthful appearance.

Oct. 25 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

He may be 20 years older than his girlfriend, but Bradley Cooper doesn't want to look it.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50-year-old, who's been dating model Gigi Hadid, 30, since 2023, has been going all out to stop the clock on aging.

Bradley Cooper is rumored to have used Botox and fillers to maintain a youthful look while dating Gigi Hadid.
"He's always been extremely attentive and borderline obsessive about his beauty rituals," said an insider.

"Now there's pressure to do even more."

Sources said the A Star Is Born actor/director underwent a hair transplant date back to 2008, when his receding hairline – especially at the temples – suddenly appeared more filled in.

As the years have gone by, said the source, Cooper has "gotten plenty of Botox" and may be using fillers in his cheeks.

"Friends are noticing he's looking a little too smooth and taut for a guy of 50."

In 2024, Natalia Bruschi, his makeup artist, said "a facial with lymphatic drainage to minimize inflammation is very helpful."

The 'A Star Is Born' actor/director is reportedly focused on preserving his appearance to keep up with 30-year-old Hadid.
All of which is intended to keep the dad of one attractive for Hadid.

"He's old enough to be her father," noted the insider.

"He'll continue to maintain his looks and hope that will help him hold on to Gigi."

