EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors — Actor, 50, 'Looking a Little Too Smooth and Taut' for His Age... As Fans Suspect He Got 'Botox and Fillers'

Sources said the A Star Is Born actor/director underwent a hair transplant date back to 2008, when his receding hairline – especially at the temples – suddenly appeared more filled in.

As the years have gone by, said the source, Cooper has "gotten plenty of Botox" and may be using fillers in his cheeks.

"Friends are noticing he's looking a little too smooth and taut for a guy of 50."

In 2024, Natalia Bruschi, his makeup artist, said "a facial with lymphatic drainage to minimize inflammation is very helpful."