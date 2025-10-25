EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Dolly Parton Erupt! Beloved Country Queen, 79, Refuses to Slow Down After Husband Carl Dean's Death... Leaving Loved Ones Worried About Her Health

"She hasn't broken a single commitment, at least not until she got sick."

Parton was planning to announce the new NightFlight Expedition ride at her Dollywood amusement park on September 17, but had to cancel because of her ailment.

She made a video message at the time, saying: "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems. Turned out it had given me an infection. And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'

"He suggested I not go to Dollywood today. And I'm there with you in spirit ... Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be okay."