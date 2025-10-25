EXCLUSIVE: Fears for Dolly Parton Erupt! Beloved Country Queen, 79, Refuses to Slow Down After Husband Carl Dean's Death... Leaving Loved Ones Worried About Her Health
Oct. 25 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Aging showbiz legend Dolly Parton has been clobbered with kidney stone issues that forced the Jolene singer to cancel an appearance, and RadarOnline.com can reveal friends are fearful for her welfare because the country legend refuses to slow down.
The 79-year-old icon has been burning the candle at both ends since hubby Carl Dean died at age 82 in March.
Dolly 'Won't Stop' After Carl's Death
"Dolly simply will not stop, and she's hardly taken a breath since Carl passed away," confided an insider.
"Only a few days after he died, she made an appearance at Dollywood to celebrate the park's 40th anniversary and she's been going like that ever since.
"She hasn't broken a single commitment, at least not until she got sick."
Parton was planning to announce the new NightFlight Expedition ride at her Dollywood amusement park on September 17, but had to cancel because of her ailment.
She made a video message at the time, saying: "I had a kidney stone that was causing me a lot of problems. Turned out it had given me an infection. And the doctor said, 'You don't need to be traveling right this minute, so you need a few days to get better.'
"He suggested I not go to Dollywood today. And I'm there with you in spirit ... Don't worry about me. I'm gonna be okay."
Pals Begging Dolly To 'Slow Down'
Despite Parton's attempt to sound upbeat, the insider said: "Everyone has been begging her to slow down – but her answer is always that Carl would want her to keep working, and it makes her happy.
"But she's struggling and hasn't given herself any time to grieve. With the way she's been pushing herself, it was only a matter of time before it came back to bite her."
According to the source, painful kidney stones can damage the organ if left untreated for a long time.
Pals Trying To Take Sense Into Dolly
Plastic Surgery Disaster: Jessica Simpson's 'Exaggerated' Face the Result of Mid-face Fillers Leaving Her 'Overcorrected' With Expressions 'Firmer or Less Dynamic', Top Plastic Surgeon Claims
"The good news is she will recover," said the insider.
"The worry, of course, is that if she doesn't slow down and start taking care of her health, she'll end up with something worse.
"She may think she's invincible, but she's not. Her friends worry that she's going to work herself into the ground. They're desperately trying to talk sense into her."