Bonnie Blue Fires Back! OnlyFans Star Demands 'Respect' From Interviewer After Being Called a Derogatory Adult Slur

The adult content creator — Tia Billinger — is currently on her "Barely Legal" tour through the U.K., stopping at colleges and universities to bed as many young male students as possible.

During her video posted on Thursday, October 30, Blue joined one apparent student for a taped sit-down, where she explained how she wanted to learn "double penetration."

"Why does everything have to be so distusting with you," the offended young man fired back. He also claimed to be 17 years old and was upset she would say that to a minor.

When Blue went to give him a commemorative tour T-shirt and face mask after licking them, the interviewer began yelling about the gang-bang queen.

"This is disgusting, she's going to hell," he proclaimed.

Blue then bent down next to his pal, who was dressed in a protective hazmat suit, to take a photo while making a licking motion as the interviewer erupted in anger.

"Nope, please don’t do that. Be normal. I’m trying to get a thumbnail photo. Why do you have to be a w----? We’re not filming," he angrily shouted, to which she calmly responded, "You can talk to me with respect."

"But look what you're doing, you expect respect doing this?" the interviewer fired back.

Blue finally had enough of this shoddy treatment, telling him, "That’s fine," and walked out.