Bonnie Blue Fires Back! OnlyFans Star Demands 'Respect' From Interviewer After Being Called a Derogatory Adult Slur
Oct. 31 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Controversial OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue may be loud and "proud" about being an adult entertainer, but she had enough when the slur "w----" was hurled at her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blue, 26, shared another "day in the life" video in which she took on five men in one day, only to sit down for an interview where she received hostile comments.
'She's Going to Hell'
The adult content creator — Tia Billinger — is currently on her "Barely Legal" tour through the U.K., stopping at colleges and universities to bed as many young male students as possible.
During her video posted on Thursday, October 30, Blue joined one apparent student for a taped sit-down, where she explained how she wanted to learn "double penetration."
"Why does everything have to be so distusting with you," the offended young man fired back. He also claimed to be 17 years old and was upset she would say that to a minor.
When Blue went to give him a commemorative tour T-shirt and face mask after licking them, the interviewer began yelling about the gang-bang queen.
"This is disgusting, she's going to hell," he proclaimed.
Blue then bent down next to his pal, who was dressed in a protective hazmat suit, to take a photo while making a licking motion as the interviewer erupted in anger.
"Nope, please don’t do that. Be normal. I’m trying to get a thumbnail photo. Why do you have to be a w----? We’re not filming," he angrily shouted, to which she calmly responded, "You can talk to me with respect."
"But look what you're doing, you expect respect doing this?" the interviewer fired back.
Blue finally had enough of this shoddy treatment, telling him, "That’s fine," and walked out.
Making the Most of It
The day-in-the-life video continued, showing Blue out to dinner that night, where she appeared to have shaken off the insults.
She mentioned how she "wished she was hungry" because she had "five guys earlier" in the day, but seemingly made a reference to the openly hostile interviewer and his two friends, who were dressed in hazardous material suits to make it appear that she was disease-ridden.
"Not the five guys you're thinking of, actually," Blue slyly noted.
'Very Disrespectful'
Fans in the comments of her TikTok and Instagram posts shared their support for the raunchy content creator.
“She's such a ragebaiter and I’m kinda here for it,” one person wrote about how Blue is completely unapologetic about her sex work.
"Who are the weird guys?" a second person asked, while a third told Blue, "These guys are very disrespectful, WTF."
“WE SUPPORT BONNIE BLUE,” fourth fan gushed, while a fifth declared, "Would love to spend a day with you."
Not a Victim
Blue addressed her status as a world-class rage baiter in a recent 60 Minutes Australia profile.
"You've only got a matter of seconds before someone scrolls off. So, you have to word it in the harshest way possible to get people to sit and listen," she explained about her hardcore marketing tactics. "It'll be like, I want the most barely legal students I can find. I want to drain them, and I want to take their virginity. It'll be something like that, and then everyone is so infuriated."
Blue made it clear that none of the men she is banging on her van tour, which started in Scotland and is making its way down the UK, is a victim in any way.
"No 18-year-old or anyone I've ever slept with has ever come forward and said, 'I didn't know it was being filmed. Oh, she bribed me. Oh, she forced me into it.' Because that is not the case," the provocative online star shared.
"And it's never ever going to be the case. They're 18. It's consensual. I love it. They love it. It's as simple as that." Blue added with pride.