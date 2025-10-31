EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Top Secret Funeral Plans Revealed... as 'No Expenses Will Be Spared' — And Prince William CAN'T Stop Estranged Brother Harry From Attending
Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Cancer-stricken King Charles has a vision for his funeral, and it involves having son Prince Harry and his beloved Queen Camilla in attendance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Despite Prince William's thoughts about his younger brother ever since he bailed on his duties to move to California with Meghan Markle, the future king is believed not to have any say in his dad's funeral plans.
King Charles' Funeral Plans Revealed
According to reports, Charles is battling pancreatic cancer and believes his time on this earth is winding down... despite what the palace wants the public to think.
"The palace is desperately trying to downplay the seriousness of His Majesty's illness," an insider claimed. "But Charles knows it's the end, and so do his sons. William is formally making plans for his version of the future of the monarchy – with or without Charles’ blessing – and making his own decisions as king."
Charles' faltering health is why the monarch was eager to reconcile with his youngest son, Harry, according to Insiders. In September, Harry flew back to the UK for an emotional encounter at Clarence House with his father, the first time they had seen each other in 19 months.
And the king expects Harry to be at his funeral... an event he is said to want as big as his mother Queen Elizabeth's last rites in 2022.
Will Charles' Disgraced Brother Be Allowed to Attend?
According to the top-secret plans, Charles' send-off includes being honored at Westminster Abbey. The guest list is also expected to include hundreds of foreign royals and dignitaries, political and religious leaders, and several friends.
"There will be no expenses spared,” another insider dished. "He hasn't been king for long, but he's been a loyal servant for over 70 years."
While the 76-year-old wants Harry and Camilla to attend his funeral, the same can't be said for his brother, formerly known as Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, as the disgraced royals' connection to Jeffrey Epstein has led to their shattered reputation.
"The only modus operandi of the monarchy is to distance themselves — and to exile him," royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich explained. "Historically, he’s always been protected by the British government, but Prince William is not going to be protecting him to the same degree – definitely not."
Harry V. William Exposed
And it doesn't look like William wants to help out his younger sibling, despite what his father's dying wishes are. Harry is said to want the possibility of a hybrid "half-in, half-out" arrangement, where he would fly back and forth between Los Angeles and the UK... he is reportedly even looking at homes with his wife, something William is not into, according to sources.
"William is determined to block, or at the very least severely hamper, Harry's move to Windsor," the insider explained.
They added: "He's the heir now, carrying the institution. From his perspective, re-admitting Harry in any official or semi-official capacity risks confusion and fresh controversy. He feels burned and doesn't want to reopen old wounds."
It doesn't help that William was reportedly left speechless by his dad's decision to take steps to mend the relationship with Harry earlier this year, as a source noted he was "staggered that his father's allowing Harry back into the fold like this prodigal son figure."
However, as Charles' health continues to deteriorate, look for William to step up more often.
An insider previously explained: "They're quietly preparing William to step up – fast. The illusion of perfect health is collapsing. What we're seeing is the reality behind the crown – a monarch in decline."