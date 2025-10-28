Prince William's Chilling Threat: Future King Demanded Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Move Out of the Royal Lodge... or He’ll Strip Eugenie and Beatrice of Their Titles
Oct. 28 2025, Updated 7:48 p.m. ET
Prince William has been playing hardball with troublesome Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in getting them to agree to move out of the Royal Lodge with a potent threat to their daughters' futures in the family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Monarch-in-waiting William, 43, successfully got his uncle's Duke of York and HRH titles put in abeyance amid fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, and now Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's titles could be on the line if he doesn't vacate his longtime home.
William's Powerful Threat
"There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles," former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis claimed on her The News Agents podcast.
Maitlis gained worldwide fame for her intense 2019 interview with Andrew, 65, on BBC Newsnight, where she grilled the clearly nervous and uncomfortable prince about his relationship with Epstein and whether or not he had sex with accuser .
"They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen," Maitlis dished about William showing no mercy to his cousins in getting what he wanted out of Andrew.
"Obviously, you can see why Andrew, as a father, would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may."
Charles Initially Involved
Maitlis claimed King Charles III also had a significant role in trying to get Andrew to finally leave the grand 30-room estate he has lived in since 2004. The Palace allegedly tipped off journalists that there "may be passing traffic" outside the Royal Lodge, causing a media firestorm.
"What we learned what was going to happen on Thursday was that Charles, fresh from the Vatican and his audience with the Pope, was going to come via Royal Lodge to be seen, in other words, reading the riot act to his brother," Maitlis explained.
"Nobody was going to film the conversation or see him stepping out of the car, but there was going to be the moment caught on camera of King Charles's car heading to Royal Lodge," the longtime journalist claimed.
"What happened, I understand, was that the Palace then got very nervous, and when they saw the choppers and helicopters, they thought this has all got too big, this has got out of control, they cancelled the whole thing. The King just went straight home and never came by."
Andrew's Demands
Andrew made a one-time payment of approximately $1.3 million for a 75-year lease of the Royal Lodge in 2003. He also spent millions on initial renovations but has not paid rent on the property, aside from covering upkeep expenses for the 99-acre estate in Great Windsor Park.
The disgraced prince has reportedly agreed to leave the property under two conditions: a new royal residence for himself and once for Ferguson, 66, who has lived with her ex-husband at the Royal Lodge since 2008.
"Andy is willing to leave, but these are his demands," a friend of the couple spilled. "He is realistic and knows the writing is on the wall and that his time at Royal Lodge is up."
Andrew wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home, Frogmore Cottage, which the couple spent $3 million to renovate in 2019 before quitting the royal family the following year.
Ferguson has her eye on Adelaide Cottage, William's home, which he shares with Kate Middleton and their three kids.
The family is in the process of moving into the larger Forest Lodge by the end of the year.
William's View on Royal Titles
William reportedly pushed for Beatrice and Eugenie to lose their princess titles, along with Harry and Meghan getting stripped of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, when Andrew's title discussions were underway.
The future king wants to streamline the monarchy so that there are no non-working royals with regal titles, knowing his cancer-stricken father doesn't want to face the confrontation with his youngest son and nieces.
"It should have been done by Charles this week, but William knows he doesn’t have the strength because of his illness. William is understanding of his father’s situation," the friend of the Prince of Wales dished. "William won’t be afraid to take the next step."