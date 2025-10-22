Prince Andrew's Legal Nightmare: Disgraced Royal Could Still Face Trial as Epstein Accuser's New Book Is Revealed — Scandal is 'The Most Serious Crisis for the Monarchy'
Oct. 21 2025, Published 8:01 p.m. ET
In light of disgraced Prince Andrew relinquishing his royal titles, his top biographer claims the former Duke of York could still have to answer to claims another Jeffrey Epstein victim made about him that could land him in court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, made the sensational claim one day before Epstein victim and the prince's accuser, Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, was released on Tuesday, October 21.
'Serious Crisis for the Monarchy'
"I think this is probably the most serious crisis for the monarchy since the abdication, and I wouldn't be surprised if Andrew is actually put on trial," Lownie boldly stated on The Telegraph's The Daily T podcast. "There's going to be more damaging revelations. There are going to be more of these leaked emails. There's another victim's memoir coming out next month."
"Who knows what might be appearing from Congress or from other victims coming forward," he added.
Lownie alleged that in Giuffre's case, Andrew "tried to avoid the summons by going up to Balmoral. He refused to cooperate with either the victim's lawyers or the law enforcement agencies, even with mutual treaty assistance being used to try and get him to come forward."
"He and Sarah Ferguson are material witnesses. I think for the sake of the victims, they should have made. I hope they will in the future, as people who were in these houses would have seen a lot of things and could be very useful," Lownie claimed.
Like Andrew, his ex-wife, Ferguson, 66, also relinquished her royal title. She, too, has been embroiled in the Epstein scandal.
Andrew settled his civil sexual assault lawsuit with Giuffre out of court in February 2022
'Vigorous' Denial
"I don't think this can be any argument. Andrew has never responded to any of the allegations made to him," Lownie said of the prince regarding Giuffre's claim that she was forced to have sex with the late Queen Elizabeth II's son.
When host Camilla Tominey noted that Andrew "vehemently" denied Giuffre's claims against him, Lownie responded, "He could have addressed them rather than deny them."
In Andrew's announcement relinquishing his titles, he once again stated, "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Giuffre claimed she was forced to have sex with the disgraced prince when she was underage, writing about the encounters in her memoir.
A 'Distraction' to Brother King Charles III's Reign
Andrew initially stepped back from royal duties after Epstein's arrest on sex trafficking charges in 2019. The financier died that year in prison while awaiting trial
The prince was later stripped of military titles and royal patronages by the queen in 2022.
Andrew announced on October 17 that after a "discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."
"This matter should have been dealt with a long time ago. And if he were the honorable man who put his country and the monarchy first, it would have been dealt with. He would have left Royal Lodge," Lownie said of the prince and his home on the Windsor estate.
The author huffed: "I don't feel the palace has actually dealt with it very well in terms of damage limitation. It's too little too late."