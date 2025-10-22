Prince Andrew's Legal Nightmare: Disgraced Royal Could Still Face Trial as Epstein Accuser's New Book Is Revealed — Scandal is 'The Most Serious Crisis for the Monarchy'

Lownie alleged that in Giuffre's case, Andrew "tried to avoid the summons by going up to Balmoral. He refused to cooperate with either the victim's lawyers or the law enforcement agencies, even with mutual treaty assistance being used to try and get him to come forward."

"He and Sarah Ferguson are material witnesses. I think for the sake of the victims, they should have made. I hope they will in the future, as people who were in these houses would have seen a lot of things and could be very useful," Lownie claimed.

Like Andrew, his ex-wife, Ferguson, 66, also relinquished her royal title. She, too, has been embroiled in the Epstein scandal.

Andrew settled his civil sexual assault lawsuit with Giuffre out of court in February 2022