Going Bust: Jennifer Lawrence Plans to Get A Boob Job Following Baby Number 2 After Revealing 'Nothing Bounced Back' — And Doesn't Rule Out Facelift
Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence has set her sights on a boob job after welcoming her second child earlier this year.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hunger Games star, 35, is planning on having surgery next month after admitting her body hasn't "bounced back" like it did when she had her first child, son Cy.
Nude Role
She said: "Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one. Second one, nothing bounced back."
Her decision to go under the knife was prompted by a nude scene she's set to film next year for a new movie role
Lawrence insisted she would still be getting the op if she wasn't a famous actress, saying: "Maybe I wouldn’t be hustling to the appointment in the same way. But I think yes."
The actress, who is married husband Cooke Maroney, revealed she gets Botox but always makes sure she can still use her forehead in order to act.
The mom-of-two doesn't get fillers as they can be seen on camera, but teased she'll get a facelift in the future, saying: "Believe me, I'm gonna."
Botox Injections
Lawrence also opened up about how her postpartum experience has been different to the one she had after the birth of her first kid in 2022.
She said: "I had a worse postpartum with my second, but the first time the only thing I was at war with was the rest of the world.
"I think maybe because it's almost a metaphor for marriage. 'Okay, we've got this list. These are the things we need. Let's work together and get this done.'"
The address is starring alongside Robert Pattinson in new movie Die My Love as a married mother who develops postpartum depression.
The film, based on the novel by Ariana Harwicz, received a nine-minute standing ovation when it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.
Honest Interviews
Lawrence has form for being incredibly honest about circumstances in his private life which many stars would prefer to keep private.
Earlier this year, the star revealed she's still scratching her head about the plot of one of her most successful movies, despite bedding the director at the time.
Released in 2017, the horror film, titled Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky, stars Lawrence as the titular character.
The flick follows a poet and his wife, whose calm life becomes a hectic mess when uninvited guests start to show up at their home in the countryside, uninvited.
Described by many viewers as confusing and bizarre, the thriller is shrouded in symbolism and tone rather than character and plot, meaning it can be easy to get lost as the story progresses.
And, it turns out that filmgoers weren't the only ones who weren't entirely sure what the fever dream of a movie was trying to say.
In a conversation with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence admitted she was still baffled by the movie.
The host asked: "On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?"
Lawrence responded: "I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So… five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!"
When Cohen joked back. "F--- the director?," Lawrence replied: "Yeah!"