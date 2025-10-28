Arnold Schwarzenegger's Shocking Political Flip — Trump's Enemy Accuses Democrats of Secretly Rigging Elections During Tense Jake Tapper Interview 

Arnold Schwarzenegger stunned left-leaning Jake Tapper when he revealed he's deeply against the Gavin Newsom-led California ballot measure meant to redistrict out Republican congressional representation, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The former governor of the Golden State got into it with the CNN anchor, who claimed the Republican Party was behind the initiative, causing a heated debate between the two.

Source: CNN/YouTube Tapper said it was fair to say Trump started the gerrymandering war by wanting more Republican congressional representation from Texas.

Tapper laid the reason behind Newsom's controversial gerrymandering plan on the door of Trump and Texas Republicans, claiming: "This all started because of redistricting in Texas — and this was Trump pushing Republican-controlled states to throw out their current congressional maps so as to cook the books, so that ... it is less likely for Democrats to retake control of the House during the next year's midterm." The anchor continued: "I mean, is it fair to argue that — do you believe that the Republican Party is starting this?" Schwarzenegger fired back, "No, Jake."

Source: CNN/YouTube Schwarzenegger has been vocal against gerrymandering both while serving as California governor and after he left office.

"There's gerrymandering — crazy gerrymandering — going on all over the country, and we wanted to try to stop it in California, and we did stop it in California," Schwarzenegger said of his efforts. The Terminator star huffed about Prop 50: "It is insane. It doesn't make any sense to me that because we have to fight Trump, to become Trump. Two wrongs don't make a right." While governor, Schwarzenegger was behind a successful state ballot measure in 2010 that gave constitutional power to draw congressional maps to an independent commission and out of the hands of politicians. Newsom's Prop 50 would bypass the commission and let Democrats redraw congressional district lines, claiming in ads that it is necessary to defeat Trump's alleged influence over gerrymandering in Texas. California currently has 43 Democrats and 9 Republicans in Congress, which would likely be reduced to 3 Republican seats under the state Democratic Party's newly redrawn plan.

Source: MEGA Schwarzenegger returned to acting after serving two terms as California's governor.

Schwarzenegger went on to fume about how Democrats have gerrymandered districts in other states so that there's little Republican representation in Congress despite solid support for the party. "There is such extreme gerrymandering going on that in a state like Massachusetts, it has like 40 percent of the people voting for Trump, they only — they have zero representatives. The Republican Party has zero representatives sent to the House — think about that," the Predator star scoffed. "In New Mexico, 45 percent of the people voted for Trump and vote Republican, and zero [are] sent to the House, zero representatives from the Republican Party," Schwarzenegger pointed out.

