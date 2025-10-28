EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: LeBron James' Mega-Mansion! NBA Icon's Over-the-Top $36.75Million Estate Will Feature Two Giant Family Homes
Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:23 p.m. ET
LeBron James’ under-construction compound will feature TWO family homes which are bigger than most other celebrities’ mansions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The NBA star bought the Beverly Hills estate five years ago for $36.75M and tore the old four-bed home down and started his own epic renovations.
Major Plans For James' Build Revealed
Unreported building permits reveal what’s really going on with the major build.
Since the renovations began in 2023, it’s thought that it would be one mega-mansion.
But he’s submitted separate plans for two individual family dwellings, which will share the same communal driveway.
Two Massive Homes In The Works
The two homes have separate building permits and are being treated as different entities by the Los Angeles building authorities.
The larger property will span over a colossal 15,906 square feet.
James has permission for a two-story building with a basement garage, which will be a 7,702 square feet and a further 1,626 square feet of storage.
There will also be a separate adjacent two-car garage.
Details About The Pool, Terrance, Garage And More
The pool at the bottom of the property will be 69 feet by 26 feet and also feature a spa.
There will be water features in the middle of the driveway – and also two 15 feet by seven feet ones in the middle of the house where there will be two courtyards.
Other features include solar panels and an outdoor kitchen. Meanwhile, the second home will be one-story spanning over 6,550 square feet – which is still bigger than the average Beverly Hills mansion.
It’ll feature a huge terrace, basement theatre and a two-car garage.
There’s also separate hot and cold plunge pools.
He’s building a 209 square feet guard’s house and there will be alarms over all the doors, gates, and the perimeter fence will be ten-feet high.
Lebron Living Large
The NBA icon currently resides in California with his wife, Savannah, and their three children: Bronny, 21, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 11.
According to reports, James is worth over $1billion.