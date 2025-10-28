Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Photos > LeBron James
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: LeBron James' Mega-Mansion! NBA Icon's Over-the-Top $36.75Million Estate Will Feature Two Giant Family Homes

lebron james
Source: Chris White;MEGA

LeBron James’ under-construction compound will feature two massive homes.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

LeBron James’ under-construction compound will feature TWO family homes which are bigger than most other celebrities’ mansions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The NBA star bought the Beverly Hills estate five years ago for $36.75M and tore the old four-bed home down and started his own epic renovations.

Article continues below advertisement

Major Plans For James' Build Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
James’ under-construction compound will feature TWO family homes.
Source: Chris White

James’ under-construction compound will feature TWO family homes.

Article continues below advertisement

Unreported building permits reveal what’s really going on with the major build.

Since the renovations began in 2023, it’s thought that it would be one mega-mansion.

But he’s submitted separate plans for two individual family dwellings, which will share the same communal driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Massive Homes In The Works

Article continues below advertisement
The two homes have separate building permits.
Source: Chris White

The two homes have separate building permits.

Article continues below advertisement

The two homes have separate building permits and are being treated as different entities by the Los Angeles building authorities.

The larger property will span over a colossal 15,906 square feet.

James has permission for a two-story building with a basement garage, which will be a 7,702 square feet and a further 1,626 square feet of storage.

There will also be a separate adjacent two-car garage.

Article continues below advertisement

Details About The Pool, Terrance, Garage And More

Article continues below advertisement
There will be water features in the middle of the driveway
Source: Chris White

There will be water features in the middle of the driveway.

Article continues below advertisement

The pool at the bottom of the property will be 69 feet by 26 feet and also feature a spa.

There will be water features in the middle of the driveway – and also two 15 feet by seven feet ones in the middle of the house where there will be two courtyards.

Other features include solar panels and an outdoor kitchen. Meanwhile, the second home will be one-story spanning over 6,550 square feet – which is still bigger than the average Beverly Hills mansion.

Article continues below advertisement
It will also feature a guard house.
Source: Chris White

It will also feature a guard house.

Article continues below advertisement

It’ll feature a huge terrace, basement theatre and a two-car garage.

There’s also separate hot and cold plunge pools.

He’s building a 209 square feet guard’s house and there will be alarms over all the doors, gates, and the perimeter fence will be ten-feet high.

READ MORE ON PHOTOS
Photos of Zuma Rossdale

Can You Identify This Hollywood Nepo Baby with a Mullet Whose Rockstar Mom Married a Country Music Icon?

Photo of Jessica Simpson, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Unrecognizable Celebrities Who Have Sparked Plastic Surgery Buzz.. as Jessica Simpson, Megan Fox and More Famous Faces Hit Back Against Rumors

Article continues below advertisement

Lebron Living Large

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
The NBA icon resides in California with his family.
Source: Chris White

The NBA icon resides in California with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

The NBA icon currently resides in California with his wife, Savannah, and their three children: Bronny, 21, Bryce Maximus, 17, and Zhuri Nova, 11.

According to reports, James is worth over $1billion.

According to reports, James is worth over $1billion.
Source: MEGA

According to reports, James is worth over $1billion.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.