EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Being Made Sick' by Prince Andrew's Latest Jeffrey Epstein Scandal
Oct. 28 2025, Published 7:05 p.m. ET
Princess Kate has been left "physically and emotionally drained" by the latest scandal engulfing Prince Andrew – with friends telling RadarOnline.com the renewed allegations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein have taken a toll on her as she continues her recovery from cancer.
The 43-year-old Princess of Wales, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, is said to be "deeply upset" that the controversy surrounding Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has once again cast a shadow over the royal family.
Prince Andrew's Decision Sparks Turmoil
A palace insider told us: "Kate feels sick to her stomach that it's happening all over again. After everything she's been through, she just wants peace, stability, and to protect her children. The stress of it all couldn't come at a worse time."
Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, have announced they are voluntarily giving up their royal titles following discussions with King Charles and Prince William.
The decision came after the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, which reignited public outrage by describing in harrowing detail her alleged abuse at Epstein's hands and her claims of encounters with Andrew in 2001 – all of which Andrew has always vehemently denied.
"Kate's both devastated and angry," said a family source. "She feels let down after spending years helping to rebuild public faith in the royals, only for Andrew's actions to undo so much of that progress. She's adamant this has to stop now – she won't let it stain the future for her children."
The Toll on Kate's Recovery
The renewed scandal has come as a heavy blow for the Princess, who underwent major abdominal surgery before later revealing she was being treated for cancer. Her openness about the illness – which drew widespread public support – has given her a new sense of perspective, those close to her say.
"She's concentrating on her recovery, body and mind," said another insider. "That's why all the upheaval around Andrew feels unbearable to her. She's doing her best to stay centered for her children and William, but this constant drama makes it incredibly hard."
The publication of Giuffre's memoir has also reignited scrutiny of Sarah Ferguson, whose past emails describing Epstein as a "supreme friend" recently resurfaced.
Although Fergie later claimed she had written them under duress, seven charities have dropped her as patron, including the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The Waleses Distance Themselves
Sources say the Waleses – now based at Forest Lodge in Windsor – are determined to put "huge distance" between themselves and the former Duke and Duchess of York, who still share Royal Lodge nearby.
"William and Kate are completely aligned on this," said a senior royal aide. "They've told the King that things have to change – the monarchy needs to move forward without favoritism or fresh controversy. In their view, Andrew and Sarah staying at Royal Lodge just keeps the family stuck in old scandals."
King Charles, 76, who has been receiving treatment for cancer for nearly two years, is said to support William's position but is anxious to manage the situation quietly.
Palace staff are now preparing for the Waleses to take on a more prominent leadership role as the King continues to scale back engagements.
Kate's Strength Amid the Storm
"The Waleses are taking charge and drawing clear lines," an aide added. "Kate, in particular, is done with all the turmoil. She's focused on shielding her family and securing the monarchy's future – it's about preserving what little credibility the institution still has."
Friends say the strain on Kate has been obvious but that her resolve remains unshaken.
"She's endured such a difficult year and continues to show incredible resilience," said one source. "But watching these same scandals resurface while she's trying to recover has left her completely drained. All she wants now is for the family to finally move forward."