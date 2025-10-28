EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Being Made Sick' by Prince Andrew's Latest Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

A palace insider told us: "Kate feels sick to her stomach that it's happening all over again. After everything she's been through, she just wants peace, stability, and to protect her children. The stress of it all couldn't come at a worse time."

Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, have announced they are voluntarily giving up their royal titles following discussions with King Charles and Prince William.

The decision came after the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, which reignited public outrage by describing in harrowing detail her alleged abuse at Epstein's hands and her claims of encounters with Andrew in 2001 – all of which Andrew has always vehemently denied.

"Kate's both devastated and angry," said a family source. "She feels let down after spending years helping to rebuild public faith in the royals, only for Andrew's actions to undo so much of that progress. She's adamant this has to stop now – she won't let it stain the future for her children."