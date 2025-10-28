Trump 'Brags' About 'Very Hard' Cognitive Exam He Mistook for IQ Assessment and Urges Enemies to Take Test... as Prez Attempts to Bury Rumors He's Dealing With Dementia

Trump appeared to be referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute exam designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s, with simple questions that can typically be answered by many toddlers.

However, the politician continued: "The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."

Ocasio-Cortez picked up on Trump's confusion and tweeted a video clip of him talking with the reporters, while adding, "Hello, Mr. President! Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too?"

One well-known part of the exam asks test takers to "draw a clock that reads ten past eleven."

Her tweet continued: "Asking for 340 million people."