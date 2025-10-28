Trump 'Brags' About 'Very Hard' Cognitive Exam He Mistook for IQ Assessment and Urges Enemies to Take Test... as Prez Attempts to Bury Rumors He's Dealing With Dementia
Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
President Trump has raised concerns for his mental health once again after he called a common cognitive test "very hard" while mistaking it for an IQ exam, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The test is intended to help doctors diagnose the early stages of dementia.
Trump bragged about the results of his latest cognitive exam at Walter Reed Medical Center while speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Monday, October 27.
The 79-year-old mistakenly claimed to have taken an "IQ test," then challenged Democratic Reps. Jasmine Crockett, 44, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, to do the same.
"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low-IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed," the president said.
"Those are very hard – They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."
Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at Trump
Trump appeared to be referring to the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a 10-minute exam designed to identify signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s, with simple questions that can typically be answered by many toddlers.
However, the politician continued: "The first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."
Ocasio-Cortez picked up on Trump's confusion and tweeted a video clip of him talking with the reporters, while adding, "Hello, Mr. President! Out of curiosity, did those doctors ask you to draw a clock by any chance? Was that part hard for you, too?"
One well-known part of the exam asks test takers to "draw a clock that reads ten past eleven."
Her tweet continued: "Asking for 340 million people."
Critics Go Off on Trump's 'Dementia'
Trump's apparent struggles did not go unnoticed on social media, where users flooded X with tweets of concern.
One person shared: "They don't give IQ tests at doctors' offices or hospitals. They give dementia tests. Trump is confused because he has dementia."
Another chimed in: "The fact that Trump truly believes that the cognitive tests he took were difficult is… sad? concerning? delusional?"
One person slammed: "Trump's flexing that dementia test he took like it's the SATs for people who can still find their car keys."
And one user simply stated: "His brain is rice pudding."
Let's Get Physical
Trump headed to Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month for his yearly physical – just six months after his last one, raising new concerns over his physical and mental health.
He insisted at the time the visit was merely "routine," and told reporters his health is "great."
"Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good," Trump bragged. "I like to check, always early. Always be early, it’s a lesson for a lot of people."
Trump’s doctor, Sean Barbabella, seemed to agree, sharing the president aced the cognitive test. Trump boasted afterward: "One of the doctors said he’s almost never seen a perfect score."