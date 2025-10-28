Brigitte Macron's Dramatic Transformation: French First Lady 'Changed Appearance' Following Candace Owens' Trans Conspiracy, Daughter Claims
Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, has been forced to alter her appearance and change her wardrobe amid ruthless scrutiny of her gender sparked by far-right conspiracies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On October 28, the trial for 10 suspects accused of cyberbullying the French first lady entered its second day.
Brigitte's daughter told the court her mother is "constantly under attack" and her health has "deteriorated" as a result of the conspiracy theories.
Her daughter's claims come after popular conservative podcast host Candace Owens promoted the baseless claims on her show – and doubled down when she was threatened with legal action from the Macrons.
Brigitte Macron's Daughter Speaks Out at Cyberbullying Trial
Brigitte shares three adult children with ex-husband André-Louis Auzière, whom she divorced in 2006. She married Emmanuel, 47, whom she first met when he was 15 years old while working at a private school, in October 2007.
Her youngest daughter, Tiphaine Auzière, 41, reportedly told the court her mother "knows that her image could be taken and distorted" because of the transgender conspiracy theories.
As a result of online attacks, Tiphaine said her mom has been extra conscious of "her postures" and "her outfits."
'She Cannot Ignore the Horrors Being Said'
Her daughter added: "She cannot ignore the horrors being said."
Tiphaine further claimed the 72-year-old is "constantly under attack," and now her grandchildren have become aware of the cruel rumors.
She added: "It was important to be here today to express the prejudice. I wanted to report what her life has been like since she suffered this hatred."
Among the 10 suspects on trial are eight men and two women. The suspects could be slapped with up to two years behind bars if they're found guilty of "numerous malicious comments" about Brigitte's gender and sexuality.
Conspiracy theories about Brigitte were initially sparked by a YouTube video, in which two women claimed the mother-of-three was actually born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux and later transitioned to a woman before marrying Emmanuel.
In reality, Trogneux is actually Brigitte's brother, whom Tiphaine testified was "in great shape" when she last saw him a few months ago.
The conspiracy was quickly picked up and promoted by Owens, who has been sued by the Macrons for defamation.
Candace Owens 'Wants Brigitte Macron's 'Medical Records'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Owens recently told her massive audience she was "coming for (Brigitte's) medical records" after being slapped with the lawsuit.
She said on her show: "We're going to demand Brigitte sit down for an exam with an independent doctor. We're coming for her medical records."
Owens' bold claims came after the Macrons were prepared to submit "photographic and scientific" evidence disputing the far-right podcast host's allegations.
The Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, said his clients were willing to demonstrate "generically and specifically" that Owens' claims were false.
He additionally noted there would be "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature," but did not provide details on any specifics.
Clare added: "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself to put this type of proof forward."