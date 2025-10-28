Brigitte Macron's Dramatic Transformation: French First Lady 'Changed Appearance' Following Candace Owens' Trans Conspiracy, Daughter Claims

French President Emmanuel Macron's wife, Brigitte, has been forced to alter her appearance and change her wardrobe amid ruthless scrutiny of her gender sparked by far-right conspiracies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On October 28, the trial for 10 suspects accused of cyberbullying the French first lady entered its second day.

Brigitte's daughter told the court her mother is "constantly under attack" and her health has "deteriorated" as a result of the conspiracy theories.

Her daughter's claims come after popular conservative podcast host Candace Owens promoted the baseless claims on her show – and doubled down when she was threatened with legal action from the Macrons.