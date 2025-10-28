Charlie Kirk Predicted His Death before Being Assassinated in Public... as Podcaster's Friend Candace Owens Leaks His Text Messages

In the text exchange, Kirk starts by praising Owens as "the Iron Lady of America," but then turns the conversation to not seeing "this whole thing through."

Candace Owens has made a shocking new bombshell claim, reposting alleged text messages between her and Charlie Kirk where he predicted his early death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kirk allegedly texted Owens he was 'not sure' he would 'live to see the end of this revolution.'

Kirk's next text was staggering. "I am not sure I will live to see the end of this revolution," the conservative allegedly wrote. "Since the beginning of tpusa [Turning Point USA], I knew in my gut I might get wiped out at any time."

"I cannot explain it," Kirk allegedly continued. "But I dream about it all the time. Like all the time. Anyway, that's depressing convo for another... time."

"That is so weird,' Owens responded. "More a fear manifestation than an... actualization."

Kirk then told her he was "not really afraid of it" but was "just telling" her what he knew "to be true."