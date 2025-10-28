Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Candace Owens

Charlie Kirk Predicted His Death before Being Assassinated in Public... as Podcaster's Friend Candace Owens Leaks His Text Messages

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube; MEGA

People were skeptical of alleged texts between Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Candace Owens has made a shocking new bombshell claim, reposting alleged text messages between her and Charlie Kirk where he predicted his early death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the text exchange, Kirk starts by praising Owens as "the Iron Lady of America," but then turns the conversation to not seeing "this whole thing through."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Alleged Prophetic Text to Candace Owens

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @5149jamesli/X

Kirk allegedly texted Owens he was 'not sure' he would 'live to see the end of this revolution.'

Kirk's next text was staggering. "I am not sure I will live to see the end of this revolution," the conservative allegedly wrote. "Since the beginning of tpusa [Turning Point USA], I knew in my gut I might get wiped out at any time."

"I cannot explain it," Kirk allegedly continued. "But I dream about it all the time. Like all the time. Anyway, that's depressing convo for another... time."

"That is so weird,' Owens responded. "More a fear manifestation than an... actualization."

Kirk then told her he was "not really afraid of it" but was "just telling" her what he knew "to be true."

Article continues below advertisement

Are the Texts the Real Deal?

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

One person suggested texts between Owens and Kirk may have been photoshopped.

When the texts were posted on social media, people were immediately skeptical of them.

One person pointed out there were no time stamps on them, which they found "weird," and they also found it odd the word "god" wasn't capitalized by Kirk.

"It is really easy to adobe Photoshop text messages," another person noted. "I don’t believe this one bit. It would have to be subpoenaed directly from the cellphone company to be legit. She's overplaying her hand. It's diabolical to harass the public about the memory of a fallen hero."

"That is disgusting to share personal texts," another user piped in to say. "My best friend died, and I would never share our personal messages with anyone or blame her family and friends for her death."

Article continues below advertisement

Candace Owens Was Accused of Profiting Off Charlie Kirk's Death

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: Candace Owens/YouTube

Owens is currently being sued by Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Owens has been accused of using Kirk's death for personal gain.

Since his death, Owens has continued to push out theories on her show about how Kirk died and who murdered him.

After she had put out a theory involving an Egyptian plane, X users accused her of grifting.

"She's grifting hard to pay for her legal defense in the Macron case," one person wrote at the time, referring to her litigation with Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron for insisting Brigitte was born a man. "They are seeking punitive damages, and there is a good chance she'll lose. Expect her to try and sell more merch and continue with the wild podcasts. Her actions with Charlie's murder will be used against her in the Macron case. She's desperate, and she will be humbled."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Split photo of Mike Johnson, Donald Trump

Think Again, Don: Mike Johnson Shoots Down Trump's Dream of Running For a Third Term... Despite Right-Wing Mouthpiece Steve Bannon Claiming 'There's a Plan'

photo of Barack Obama and Kamala Harris

EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Reason Barack Obama Dragged His Feet on Endorsing Kamala Harris Revealed... Before Ex-Veep's Humiliating Loss to Trump

Candace Owens Claimed She Was on a List to Be Assassinated

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Candace Owens
Source: @SHADOWOFEZRA/X

Owens claimed she doesn't know 'how many days' she has 'left on this planet.'

Aside from touting conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, Owens recently revealed she and Tucker Carlson were on a list to be assassinated the day Kirk died.

“I do not accept – nor do you guys – that Charlie Kirk lost his life because he really pissed off the trans lobby,” Owens began. “It terrifies me to think that on the day Charlie died, I got multiple phone calls from people who said that me and Tucker [Carlson] should lay low because we’re also on the list.” Owens noted she was never "specifically told" who told people she was on a list.

"Was that supposed to be a threat to me and Tucker?" she continued. "To have us watch the public execution of a friend of ours and then to call us and to say you should lay low for a little bit because we’re hearing that you guys are on a list." Owens questioned why the person who informed her of the list wasn't more "forthcoming" in telling her "exactly" who they'd hear the intel from.

Later, she candidly said, "I don’t know what’s gonna happen, okay? I don’t know how many days I have on this planet. I do know what I’m fighting for. And I do know this life is not it."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.