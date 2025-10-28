Charlie Kirk Predicted His Death before Being Assassinated in Public... as Podcaster's Friend Candace Owens Leaks His Text Messages
Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has made a shocking new bombshell claim, reposting alleged text messages between her and Charlie Kirk where he predicted his early death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the text exchange, Kirk starts by praising Owens as "the Iron Lady of America," but then turns the conversation to not seeing "this whole thing through."
Charlie Kirk's Alleged Prophetic Text to Candace Owens
Kirk's next text was staggering. "I am not sure I will live to see the end of this revolution," the conservative allegedly wrote. "Since the beginning of tpusa [Turning Point USA], I knew in my gut I might get wiped out at any time."
"I cannot explain it," Kirk allegedly continued. "But I dream about it all the time. Like all the time. Anyway, that's depressing convo for another... time."
"That is so weird,' Owens responded. "More a fear manifestation than an... actualization."
Kirk then told her he was "not really afraid of it" but was "just telling" her what he knew "to be true."
Are the Texts the Real Deal?
When the texts were posted on social media, people were immediately skeptical of them.
One person pointed out there were no time stamps on them, which they found "weird," and they also found it odd the word "god" wasn't capitalized by Kirk.
"It is really easy to adobe Photoshop text messages," another person noted. "I don’t believe this one bit. It would have to be subpoenaed directly from the cellphone company to be legit. She's overplaying her hand. It's diabolical to harass the public about the memory of a fallen hero."
"That is disgusting to share personal texts," another user piped in to say. "My best friend died, and I would never share our personal messages with anyone or blame her family and friends for her death."
Candace Owens Was Accused of Profiting Off Charlie Kirk's Death
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Owens has been accused of using Kirk's death for personal gain.
Since his death, Owens has continued to push out theories on her show about how Kirk died and who murdered him.
After she had put out a theory involving an Egyptian plane, X users accused her of grifting.
"She's grifting hard to pay for her legal defense in the Macron case," one person wrote at the time, referring to her litigation with Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron for insisting Brigitte was born a man. "They are seeking punitive damages, and there is a good chance she'll lose. Expect her to try and sell more merch and continue with the wild podcasts. Her actions with Charlie's murder will be used against her in the Macron case. She's desperate, and she will be humbled."
Candace Owens Claimed She Was on a List to Be Assassinated
Aside from touting conspiracy theories about Kirk's death, Owens recently revealed she and Tucker Carlson were on a list to be assassinated the day Kirk died.
“I do not accept – nor do you guys – that Charlie Kirk lost his life because he really pissed off the trans lobby,” Owens began. “It terrifies me to think that on the day Charlie died, I got multiple phone calls from people who said that me and Tucker [Carlson] should lay low because we’re also on the list.” Owens noted she was never "specifically told" who told people she was on a list.
"Was that supposed to be a threat to me and Tucker?" she continued. "To have us watch the public execution of a friend of ours and then to call us and to say you should lay low for a little bit because we’re hearing that you guys are on a list." Owens questioned why the person who informed her of the list wasn't more "forthcoming" in telling her "exactly" who they'd hear the intel from.
Later, she candidly said, "I don’t know what’s gonna happen, okay? I don’t know how many days I have on this planet. I do know what I’m fighting for. And I do know this life is not it."