Think Again, Don: Mike Johnson Shoots Down Trump's Dream of Running For a Third Term... Despite Right-Wing Mouthpiece Steve Bannon Claiming 'There's a Plan'
Oct. 28 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has attempted to dismiss rumors about Donald Trump and his camp planning to seek a third presidential term despite the 22nd Amendment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While Trump's former chief White House strategist Steve Bannon insists "there's a plan" for the president to serve a third term – and descriptions of red "Trump 2028" hats listed for sale on the Trump Organization's official retail site entice shoppers to "rewrite the rules" – Johnson downplayed questions about rumors.
Johnson Acknowledges 22nd Amendment Term Limit
While speaking at a press conference amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Johnson was pressed about Bannon's statements and Trump himself saying he would "love to do it" – and made it clear he wouldn't want to serve as vice president because it's "too cute."
Johnson acknowledged "there is the 22nd amendment" before he quickly segued into praising the president.
He told reporters: "I spoke with the president about an hour ago. It's late in the evening in Japan. He's working around the clock serving the American people. He doesn't stop."
Johnson Says 'It's Been a Great Run'
The speaker eventually found his way back to answering the question about whether or not Trump and his allies are actively seeking a way around the Constitution for the two-term president to remain in office.
After listing off Trump's accomplishments, Johnson said, "It's been a great run. But I think the president knows, and he and I have talked about the constraints of the Constitution."
He then mocked valid concerns from Democrat lawmakers and U.S. citizens, saying, "As much as so many of the American people lament that, the Trump 2028 cap is one of the most popular that has ever been produced – and he has a good time with that – trolling the Democrats, whose hair is on fire by the very prospect."
Johnson appeared to draw a line in the sand as he admitted he doesn't see a way for Trump to seek a third term.
He said: "But I do believe we have three extraordinary years ahead of us, and those years of the Trump administration will be an incredible thing.
"I don't see a way to amend the Constitution, because it takes 10 years to do that, to allow all the states to ratify what two thirds of the house in 3/4 of the states would approve.
"So I do not see the path for that, but I can tell you, we will not take our foot off the gas pedal. We are going to deliver for the American people and we have four strong years."
Steve Bannon Insists 'There's a Plan'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bannon was unshaken when presented with the 22nd Amendment as he argued for a third Trump term during a recent interview.
When asked how it would be possible for Trump to sidestep the Constitution, Bannon quipped. "There's many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there is a plan, and Trump will be the president in '28."
Bannon later called Trump "a vehicle of divine providence" and claimed it was the "will of the American people" for him to remain in office.