Think Again, Don: Mike Johnson Shoots Down Trump's Dream of Running For a Third Term... Despite Right-Wing Mouthpiece Steve Bannon Claiming 'There's a Plan'

Johnson appeared to draw a line in the sand as he admitted he doesn't see a way for Trump to seek a third term.

He said: "But I do believe we have three extraordinary years ahead of us, and those years of the Trump administration will be an incredible thing.

"I don't see a way to amend the Constitution, because it takes 10 years to do that, to allow all the states to ratify what two thirds of the house in 3/4 of the states would approve.

"So I do not see the path for that, but I can tell you, we will not take our foot off the gas pedal. We are going to deliver for the American people and we have four strong years."