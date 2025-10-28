Justin Bieber Bizarrely Claims 'Lusting' Over Other Women Counts as 'Cheating' In Most Candid Chat Ever About Relationship with Wife Hailey
Oct. 28 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET
Justin Bieber has raised eyebrows by declaring what he thinks constitutes cheating.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian superstar, 31, opened up about his beliefs with friends during a recent Twitch livestream.
'It's Like The Same Thing'
And the conversation turned out to be one of the most candid chats he's ever given.
Bieber, who is married to model wife Hailey, 28, said, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it's the same thing as actually doing it – committing adultery, or whatever."
He added: "It's like the same thing. So it's like, if it even crosses your mind for one second…"
The Sorry hitmaker also stated that "if you treat a man with anger or something, it's the same as killing a man."
The Grammy winner's remarks left critics divided on the internet. Some agreed with his sentiments, while others argued against his comparisons of lust and cheating.
Critics Go Off On Bieber
Taking to X, one user wrote: "This is so false for anything in life you can't control your thoughts if you act on them, yes, that's wrong, but a thought doesn't mean anything."
Another chimed in: "Yeah, this will actually make you f---ed up. Accept that you're a man and accept that we are hunters. You don’t have to act on it, but an innocent, quick lust-thought is fine. Stop torturing yourself, Justin."
A third commended: "Impossible standard to maintain, but I bet girls love to believe this lie," while a fourth individual wrote, "You know he's saying it cause he does it."
Bieber's New Twitch Hobby
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Bieber had joined the online streaming platform, a move which came as a shock to his fans.
In his debut on the platform, his stream showed him playing basketball, shooting pool alongside his friends, and talking about his upcoming Coachella dates.
The stream took place in a giant warehouse that had a recording studio, a ping-pong table, and a pack-and-play bed for his son, Jack Blues.
Bieber also talked about being focused on his health during the livestream, as well as "friendships, relationships, the ability to connect with each other."
A lot of the time Bieber was streaming, he showed off his friends walking around and relaxing as he acted like a DJ, playing music.
After he played basketball and pool, Bieber specifically addressed Coachella.
"This is our space for the next few months, so excited," he shared. "I'm gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella. I can’t wait. So, getting ready, getting the gang together, get inspired. So Beautiful."
He then looked directly into the camera and promised fans he would be doing a Twitch stream "pretty much every day."
"It's gonna be awesome," he added.
While Bieber's behavior has been alarming to fans for quite some time, RadarOnline.com reported a concerning new obsession he has with guns that is "making people around him very nervous."
"Justin's completely immersed himself in this gun hobby," a source shared. "He's buying them, learning everything he can, and spending hours practicing at ranges or out in the woods. He says it helps him focus and stay calm, but to everyone else, it's starting to look more like an obsession – and that's what has people concerned."