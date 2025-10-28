EXCLUSIVE: The Shocking Reason Barack Obama Dragged His Feet on Endorsing Kamala Harris Revealed... Before Ex-Veep's Humiliating Loss to Trump

After Biden made his shocking decision, Obama called for patience before rushing to announce a new Democratic nominee.

Veteran ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl reveals in his new book Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America, Obama was hoping for an in-depth "process" to determine who would run.

However, after Harris was announced as the new nominee, prominent Democrats rushed to share their approval.

A senior Biden adviser, who also worked in the Obama White House, told Karl that the real reason Obama didn't want to endorse Harris automatically was because he didn't think the vice president could win.

"There's only one Black Jesus," the senior Biden adviser said, seemingly referring to Obama's popularity as the first Black president.