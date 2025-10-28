Trump Confuses Rival Biden with George W. Bush in Embarrassing Mishap... as Rumors Prez is Suffering from Dementia Ramp Up Again

While complimenting military pilots, the 79-year-old, wearing a red tie and a white cap with the letters "USA" printed on them, claimed to the troops, "Biden used to say he was a pilot. He was a pilot, he was a truck driver whatever, whoever walked in. He wasn’t a pilot."

"He wasn't much of a president, either, to be honest with you. That I can tell you. That we all know," Trump added.

However, while Trump sounded confident in his claim, he is completely wrong, as there is no record of the former president ever claiming to have been a pilot. According to critics on X, they believe the former reality star was instead thinking of George W. Bush, who served as an F-102 fighter pilot in the Texas Air National Guard.

"He's truly not well. The dementia has him mixing up Biden and Bush. We are so far beyond the 25th Amendment, folks," one user said.