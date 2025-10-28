Your tip
Donald Trump

Trump Confuses Rival Biden with George W. Bush in Embarrassing Mishap... as Rumors Prez is Suffering from Dementia Ramp Up Again

Photo of Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has made yet another brutal gaffe.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has tried to convince his followers his rival, Joe Biden, claimed he was a pilot... the only problem is the President confused him with George W. Bush, RadarOnline.com.

The embarrassing mishap occurred during Trump's speech to US service members on an aircraft carrier stationed in Japan on Tuesday, October 28.

What Did Trump Tell Troops About Biden?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump made his latest bizarre claim while giving a speech in Japan.

While complimenting military pilots, the 79-year-old, wearing a red tie and a white cap with the letters "USA" printed on them, claimed to the troops, "Biden used to say he was a pilot. He was a pilot, he was a truck driver whatever, whoever walked in. He wasn’t a pilot."

"He wasn't much of a president, either, to be honest with you. That I can tell you. That we all know," Trump added.

However, while Trump sounded confident in his claim, he is completely wrong, as there is no record of the former president ever claiming to have been a pilot. According to critics on X, they believe the former reality star was instead thinking of George W. Bush, who served as an F-102 fighter pilot in the Texas Air National Guard.

"He's truly not well. The dementia has him mixing up Biden and Bush. We are so far beyond the 25th Amendment, folks," one user said.

Trump Cosplays As Pilot in Bizarre AI Video

Another asked: "Wait. Is he confusing Biden with George W Bush? This may be the most concerning thing I've seen yet," and one person went off, "Is he mixing up Biden and Bush? When did Biden ever claim to be a pilot?"

"Biden never claimed he was a pilot. Trump can't tell the truth. He lies about lies," one critic went off.

While Biden was never a pilot, neither was Trump, despite the controversial president recently sharing a bizarre AI video in response to the nationwide 'No Kings' protests.

In the clip, Trump is piloting an Air Force fighter jet with the words "King Trump" emblazoned on the side. Trump is sitting in the cockpit dressed as a fighter pilot wearing a crown on his head, as the Top Gun theme song Danger Zone blares in the background.

Does Trump Have Dementia?

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed Biden tried to convince his voters he was a pilot... but the president was once again confused.

As the Commander in Chief approaches a digitized version of what seemed to be New York City, the jet dumps brown goo, or feces, all over a collection of demonstrators marching through Times Square.

"Is there another leader – anywhere in the world – deranged enough to post such inanity?" one person asked at the time; however, many feel the same, with some suggesting Trump may be suffering from dementia, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

"I genuinely think there is something wrong with him," Pritzker said after Trump threatened to have him arrested for "not protecting" ICE. "I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."

Trump's Health Concerns

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Former president Biden never claimed to have been pilot.

The politician added: "I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States."

Trump's battered body has also been under the spotlight ever since he set foot into the White House again in January. From his swollen ankles and bruised hands to being spotted taking a mysterious blue tablet, many have suggested Trump could be battling a serious medical condition.

But don't tell that to Trump's former physician, Ronny Jackson, who previously praised his perfect health.

"As President Trump's former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen," Jackson proclaimed in a statement.

Photo of George W. Bush, Laura Bush
Source: MEGA

Critics suggested Trump may have been thinking of Bush instead.

Jackson added: "I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before."

