EXCLUSIVE: How Priscilla Presley Will Go To Her Grave Yearning For 'One and Only Love' Elvis

"Elvis was definitely the love of my life – I just couldn't live the life," Priscilla said. "There is no one who could've matched him. There are guys I've dated where I never spoke Elvis' name. I never wanted to make a guy feel less in any way. They could never be Elvis."

Those who know her best tell us despite a long life filled with work, family and fame, she never truly moved on from the man she married in Las Vegas in 1967 – and never will.

"Priscilla has had relationships, but she's never stopped loving Elvis," said a close friend. "Every man she's met since has had to live in his shadow – and that's an impossible comparison."

The couple's romance began in Germany in 1959 when Elvis, then 24, was stationed with the U.S. Army.