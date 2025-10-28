EXCLUSIVE: How Priscilla Presley Will Go To Her Grave Yearning For 'One and Only Love' Elvis
Oct. 28 2025, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Priscilla Presley will go to her grave yearning for her "one and only love" – the late Elvis Presley – after admitting no man has ever come close to matching the King of Rock and Roll, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 80-year-old star, who met Elvis when she was just 14, opened up about their extraordinary relationship in a new interview, reflecting on their years together and the profound loss she still feels almost five decades after his death.
Elvis Was 'The Love Of Her Life'
"Elvis was definitely the love of my life – I just couldn't live the life," Priscilla said. "There is no one who could've matched him. There are guys I've dated where I never spoke Elvis' name. I never wanted to make a guy feel less in any way. They could never be Elvis."
Those who know her best tell us despite a long life filled with work, family and fame, she never truly moved on from the man she married in Las Vegas in 1967 – and never will.
"Priscilla has had relationships, but she's never stopped loving Elvis," said a close friend. "Every man she's met since has had to live in his shadow – and that's an impossible comparison."
The couple's romance began in Germany in 1959 when Elvis, then 24, was stationed with the U.S. Army.
Memories With Elvis
Eight years later, they married and welcomed their daughter, Lisa Marie, in 1968.
Their glamorous life at Graceland captivated the world, but behind closed doors, fame and pressure took their toll.
The pair divorced in 1973 yet remained close until Elvis' death four years later.
"My favorite memories with Elvis were the times when we were alone," Priscilla recalled.
"We had an entourage all the time – there was the Memphis Mafia, which could be up to eight men. They were helping with security, and Elvis needed that – he never went anywhere alone."
She laughed as she remembered his legendary confidence, saying: "Elvis absolutely knew how gorgeous he was.
"I remember he was upstairs in the bathroom, combing his hair. He looked in the mirror and said, 'Damn, you're good-looking.' I started laughing, and of course he was laughing too – but he meant it."
Friends say her devotion has never wavered.
"Priscilla often says she'll never stop missing him," said another source. "Even now, she keeps his memory alive through her work and her grandchildren. But she still talks about Elvis as though he's just in the next room."
Priscilla's Pain Since Elvis' Death
Priscilla has endured unimaginable heartbreak since Elvis' death.
Her grandson Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020, and in 2023, Lisa Marie passed away at 54 after complications from surgery.
"It's the hardest thing that I've had to cope with after losing Elvis – to lose my daughter," she said. "I miss her so much. It was such a shock that she left us."
Surrounding Herself With Family Members
Despite her grief, she finds comfort in Lisa Marie's 17-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood.
"It hasn't been easy," she added. "I have my bad days, especially in the evenings. I do have to be strong for the twins. I love having lunch with them and going to the beach."
Visiting London recently to promote her memoir Softly, As I Leave You, Priscilla spoke warmly of the city's special place in her heart.
"I truly love London," she said. "Lisa Marie and I would go bar hopping. People couldn't believe it – it felt like freedom."
Our source added: "She will always see Elvis as her one true love.
"Priscilla has lived a full life – but when it comes to her heart, it still belongs to him."