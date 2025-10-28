EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hopkins' Dark Drinking Secret Exposed — Oscar Winner Downed Massive Amounts of Booze to 'Destroy' Himself and 'Get Off The Planet'

Hopkins reflects on his fight for sobriety in his upcoming memoir, We Did OK, Kid. He once described himself not so much a heavy drinker as a lousy drinker.

He previously revealed that alcohol was a way for him to deal with his quick early success, and hinted he contemplated using the booze as a way to end his life.

"The stress was so terrific. I hardly ate, and I couldn't sleep," Hopkins said. "I think I was trying to destroy myself and get off the planet. I was so unhappy."

Friends openly worried, with one sharing, "(Hopkins) was beyond the point of being the embarrassing drunk. He was completely unreliable in that he would go off drinking alone, to some downtown bar, and not show up till dawn. He would drink anything - tequila was a favorite, or vodka, anything.

"Then drunk, he would be utterly unreasonable and offensive."