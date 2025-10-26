Anthony Hopkins Opens Up About His Battle With Alcoholism and the 'Blackout' Drive That Changed His Life

In a candid new interview, Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a powerful account of the night that transformed his life and set him on a nearly five-decade journey of sobriety, RadarOnline.com can report.

'I Was Drunk'

Source: MEGA Hopkins recalled driving drunk in California in a blackout.

Speaking on The New York Times podcast "The Interview" on Saturday, October 25, the Oscar-winning actor, 87, discussed his upcoming memoir We Did OK, Kid and recalled the exact moment he realized he was an alcoholic. "I was drunk and driving my car here in California in a blackout, no clue where I was going, when I realized that I could have killed somebody — or myself, which I didn't care about," Hopkins said. "I came to my senses and said to an ex-agent of mine at this party in Beverly Hills, 'I need help.'"

Drunk Driving

Source: MEGA Hopkins told an ex-agent at a Beverly Hills party, "I need help."

Hopkins remembered the experience vividly, describing a mysterious moment of clarity. "It was 11 o'clock precisely — I looked at my watch — and this is the spooky part: Some deep, powerful thought or voice spoke to me from inside and said: 'It's all over. Now you can start living. And it has all been for a purpose, so don't forget one moment of it.'" He added that the voice — which he described as "vocal, male, reasonable, like a radio voice" — seemed to instantly lift his compulsion to drink. "The craving to drink was taken from me, or left," Hopkins said. "Now I don't have any theories except divinity or that power that we all possess inside us that creates us from birth, life force, whatever it is. It's a consciousness, I believe. That's all I know.”

Hopkins' Lonely Childhood

Source: MEGA Hopkins admitted he had used alcohol to escape a lonely childhood.

Reflecting on his early years, Hopkins said he used alcohol to escape pain from a "lonely" childhood and to "nullify that discomfort." "You know, booze is terrific because it makes you instantly feel in a different space," he explained. "Actors in those days — Peter O'Toole, Richard Burton, all of them — I remember those drinking sessions, thinking: 'This is the life. We're rebels, we're outsiders, we can celebrate.' And at the back of the mind is: 'It'll kill you as well.' Those guys I worked with have all gone."

Hopkins' Birthday

Source: MEGA Many of his drinking peers, he noted sadly, are now gone.