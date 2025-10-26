Jets Star Nick Mangold Dead at 41: Former NFL Center Dies From Kidney Disease Just Days After Begging Fans for Help
Former New York Jets center Nick Mangold has died at the age of 41 on Saturday, October 25, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to the Jets, the retired NFL player passed away due to complications of kidney disease, just ten days after publicly appealing to fans for a kidney donor while undergoing dialysis.
"Nick was more than a legendary center," said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football."
Johnson added, "Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."
Mangold, who was open about his health struggles, had shared an emotional update with fans earlier this month. On October 14, the team posted a message from him on Instagram explaining that his kidney issues stemmed from a genetic defect diagnosed nearly 20 years ago.
"This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health," Mangold said at the time. "In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease."
"After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant," he continued. "I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time."
Mangold revealed that no family members were suitable donors and appealed to fans for help. "Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets community," he wrote.
He explained that potential donors would need type O blood and could register through Columbia University Irving Medical Center using his full name and birthdate, January 13, 1984. "I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating," he added, thanking his "amazing family, friends and community."
Born in Ohio, Mangold was the 29th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. During his 11-year career with the Jets, he played 171 games, earned seven Pro Bowl selections, and became one of the most respected offensive linemen in the league. After retiring in 2016, he was inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor in 2022.
Just last week, Mangold was named among 52 Modern-Era players under consideration for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children — Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte — as well as to Nick's extended family, friends, and all who loved him," Johnson said. "Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet."