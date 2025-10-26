Jets Star Nick Mangold Dead at 41: Former NFL Center Dies From Kidney Disease Just Days After Begging Fans for Help

"Nick was more than a legendary center," said Jets Chairman Woody Johnson. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football."

Johnson added, "Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Mangold, who was open about his health struggles, had shared an emotional update with fans earlier this month. On October 14, the team posted a message from him on Instagram explaining that his kidney issues stemmed from a genetic defect diagnosed nearly 20 years ago.

"This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health," Mangold said at the time. "In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease."

"After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant," he continued. "I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time."