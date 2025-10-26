Paris Cops Arrest Two Suspects in Massive $100 Million Louvre Jewel Heist While Two Others Are On the Run

One of the alleged thieves was captured Saturday night at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Algeria, according to Le Parisien.

Both men, in their 30s and from the rough Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, were detained on charges of "organized gang robbery" and "conspiracy to commit a crime."

Police had been tipped off that one suspect was planning to flee to Algeria, leading to his arrest at Paris Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.

The second suspect was apprehended shortly afterward in central Paris. However, authorities have yet to recover any of the stolen jewelry.