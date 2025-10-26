Paris Cops Arrest Two Suspects in Massive $100 Million Louvre Jewel Heist While Two Others Are On the Run
Oct. 26 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
French authorities have arrested two men allegedly behind a dramatic $100 million daytime robbery of France’s crown jewels at the Louvre Museum, as police continue to hunt two more suspects still on the run, RadarOnline.com can report.
Suspects Arrested
One of the alleged thieves was captured Saturday night at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Algeria, according to Le Parisien.
Both men, in their 30s and from the rough Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, were detained on charges of "organized gang robbery" and "conspiracy to commit a crime."
Police had been tipped off that one suspect was planning to flee to Algeria, leading to his arrest at Paris Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.
The second suspect was apprehended shortly afterward in central Paris. However, authorities have yet to recover any of the stolen jewelry.
The Louvre Jewel Heist
Investigators believe the four-man crew — already known to police for past robberies — was acting on commission.
On October 19, the group carried out the audacious heist while disguised in yellow vests and motorcycle helmets, breaking into one of the world’s most famous museums in broad daylight.
The thieves reportedly made off with eight royal pieces, including a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense.
Among the treasures stolen were Empress Eugénie’s diamond diadem and a corsage-bow brooch — both considered masterpieces of imperial craftsmanship. Eugénie’s emerald-set crown, adorned with more than 1,300 diamonds, was later found damaged but recoverable outside the museum.
Authorities have not identified the remaining suspects or the mastermind behind the cinematic operation.
Police investigators gathered nearly 150 traces of DNA, fingerprints, and hair samples from multiple sites across Paris. A hair strand believed to belong to the first thief who entered the museum was reportedly discovered in a discarded motorcycle helmet and vest near the scene.
The French Crown Jewels
Both men in custody are being held at police headquarters, where they can be detained for up to 96 hours before formal charges are filed.
In response to the high-profile theft, security has been ramped up at cultural institutions across France. The French Crown Jewels have now been transferred to a secure vault at the Bank of France.
A forthcoming report from France's Court of Auditors, due in November, found that the Louvre's video surveillance systems were inadequate and that its security budget in 2024 was significantly lower than it had been two decades earlier.
France's Interior Minister hailed the arrests on Sunday, October 26, urging investigators to maintain their "determination" as the international hunt for the missing jewels continues.