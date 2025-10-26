EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Dark Side Exposed – In the Words of Her Closest Former Press Secretary

Arbiter, now 85, first met Diana three days before her wedding to Prince Charles in July 1981, and later detailed his experiences in his memoir On Duty With the Queen.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Dickie Arbiter, who worked as Buckingham Palace's press secretary and liaised closely with Diana for five years, has described how the Princess of Wales could be "engaging" and "fun to be with," yet also had moments of emotional withdrawal when things didn't go her way.

Princess Diana 's warmth and charisma made her one of the most beloved figures of the 20th century – but according to one of her closest former aides, there was another, more complex side to the late royal that few ever saw.

"I had had a chance to get to know her, and in doing so began to understand the kind of person she was," Arbiter said. "In a word, she was complicated. She was fine when things were going her way. But if anything out of the ordinary occurred – anything that conflicted with what she wanted to do, and in her way – then you were frozen out and left to stew until she decided to invite you back into the fold."

He continued: "The freezes could last days or even weeks, and no one was immune. I learned not to take them personally."

According to palace sources who worked alongside Arbiter at the time, Diana's ability to charm the public contrasted sharply with the pressures she felt behind the scenes.

"She had an extraordinary ability to light up a room when the cameras were rolling, but behind the charm there was often tension," one former courtier said. "Diana liked things a certain way, and if anyone pushed back – even gently – she could become distant very quickly."