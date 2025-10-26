EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Dark Side Exposed – In the Words of Her Closest Former Press Secretary
Oct. 26 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Princess Diana's warmth and charisma made her one of the most beloved figures of the 20th century – but according to one of her closest former aides, there was another, more complex side to the late royal that few ever saw.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Dickie Arbiter, who worked as Buckingham Palace's press secretary and liaised closely with Diana for five years, has described how the Princess of Wales could be "engaging" and "fun to be with," yet also had moments of emotional withdrawal when things didn't go her way.
Arbiter, now 85, first met Diana three days before her wedding to Prince Charles in July 1981, and later detailed his experiences in his memoir On Duty With the Queen.
'She Was Complicated'
"I had had a chance to get to know her, and in doing so began to understand the kind of person she was," Arbiter said. "In a word, she was complicated. She was fine when things were going her way. But if anything out of the ordinary occurred – anything that conflicted with what she wanted to do, and in her way – then you were frozen out and left to stew until she decided to invite you back into the fold."
He continued: "The freezes could last days or even weeks, and no one was immune. I learned not to take them personally."
According to palace sources who worked alongside Arbiter at the time, Diana's ability to charm the public contrasted sharply with the pressures she felt behind the scenes.
"She had an extraordinary ability to light up a room when the cameras were rolling, but behind the charm there was often tension," one former courtier said. "Diana liked things a certain way, and if anyone pushed back – even gently – she could become distant very quickly."
When Diana Froze Out Her Staff
Arbiter recalled one such occasion when he suggested Diana cancel a planned reception for the England football team, who had just lost an important match.
"She wanted to do it anyway," he said, adding she didn't speak to him again for two weeks afterward.
Another aide described the princess as "intensely driven and deeply emotional," saying: "When Diana set her mind on something, she threw herself into it completely. That intensity was part of her brilliance, but it could also make her unpredictable. She couldn't stand being told what to do or boxed in by royal rules."
'A True Professional' Despite Her Flaws
Despite those moments of tension, Arbiter maintained enormous respect for Diana both personally and professionally. "She was a true professional – warm, approachable, and incredibly charismatic," he added. "Of charming the public, it was as if she'd been doing it all her life."
A royal expert who has studied Arbiter's accounts said his memories reflect the duality that made Diana so compelling.
"She managed to be both approachable and untouchable at the same time," they said.
"Diana had this mix of deep compassion and steely control – it's what drew people to her, but it also made her private life incredibly complex."
Diana's Lasting Legacy
Arbiter, who also served under Queen Elizabeth II, has often spoken about Diana's legacy through her sons, Prince William, 43 and Prince Harry, 41.
"Diana's legacy is William and Harry," he said. "They're carrying on her work."
He added the two now-estranged princes "got the best of both worlds – the high street from Diana and the countryside from their dad," and credited their mother's influence for shaping their compassion and modern approach to royal duty.
For her fans, even with her flaws, Diana remains unforgettable.
One royal expert said: "She could absolutely be challenging at times. But it always came from a place of caring – for people, for her work, for how she represented herself. That intensity made her real, and that's exactly why people adored her."