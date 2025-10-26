EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle Has Been Left 'Hurt and Humiliated' by Victoria Beckham's Hit New Netflix Documentary

Meghan Markle has been left "hurt and humiliated" by Victoria Beckham's latest career triumph, insiders tell RadarOnline.com – as the former Spice Girl's new Netflix documentary cements her status as one of the world's most successful celebrity-turned-entrepreneurs.

The documentary, Victoria Beckham, which premiered on 9 October, charts the 51-year-old designer's journey from pop star to fashion powerhouse, and has generated major buzz.

But while critics are hailing Victoria's ability to reinvent herself, Meghan, 44, is said to be struggling with the comparisons to her life – particularly as her own Netflix projects continue to falter.