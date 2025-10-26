EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle Has Been Left 'Hurt and Humiliated' by Victoria Beckham's Hit New Netflix Documentary
Oct. 26 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle has been left "hurt and humiliated" by Victoria Beckham's latest career triumph, insiders tell RadarOnline.com – as the former Spice Girl's new Netflix documentary cements her status as one of the world's most successful celebrity-turned-entrepreneurs.
The documentary, Victoria Beckham, which premiered on 9 October, charts the 51-year-old designer's journey from pop star to fashion powerhouse, and has generated major buzz.
But while critics are hailing Victoria's ability to reinvent herself, Meghan, 44, is said to be struggling with the comparisons to her life – particularly as her own Netflix projects continue to falter.
Meghan 'Shaken' by Victoria's Success
A Hollywood insider said: "Meghan's shaken by this. Victoria has achieved exactly what she aspired to – moving seamlessly from celebrity to credible business figure. Meghan's been trying to establish herself as a cultural powerhouse, but Victoria's documentary has completely overshadowed her. It stings, no question about it."
Markle and Beckham were once friends, introduced by their husbands, Prince Harry, 41 and David Beckham, 50. The Beckhams attended the Sussexes' 2018 royal wedding, and Markle frequently wore Victoria's designs during her time as a working royal – including for her engagement photos.
But their friendship soured soon after, when reports claimed Harry accused Victoria of leaking stories to the press – an allegation she firmly denied. Their relationship never recovered.
Netflix Comparisons Deepen Meghan's Frustration
According to industry sources, the timing of Victoria's Netflix release – and its glowing reception among the streamer's bosses – has only added to Markle's discomfort. Her own projects, including the lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, have failed to capture viewers or critical acclaim.
One entertainment executive said: "Victoria's documentary is being hailed as sophisticated, authentic, and beautifully produced. Netflix views her as a true success story – a celebrity who's evolved effortlessly into a respected designer and businesswoman. Meghan's still trying to find her footing, and that contrast is what's fueling her jealousy."
Another insider added: "Victoria's success embodies everything Meghan's been striving for – real influence, substance, and respect beyond fame. Victoria's built her empire slowly and strategically, while Meghan's moves feel more impulsive. Seeing Victoria celebrated for exactly what she wanted to achieve has really struck a nerve."
The Beckhams Move On – But Meghan Can't
The renewed tension also revives a broader feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes, who have been estranged since 2019.
While David and Victoria have maintained close ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Sussexes have remained firmly outside royal circles.
A source close to the Beckhams said: "Victoria's not giving Meghan a second thought. She's incredibly proud of what she's built and isn't interested in revisiting old tensions. The Beckhams have long moved past that friendship – this is Victoria's time, and she's not letting anyone take the spotlight away from her."
Victoria Wins Netflix's Favor – and Meghan Feels the Sting
Inside Netflix, executives reportedly see Victoria Beckham as a major hit in the making, potentially leading to new projects. Markle's deal with the streamer, meanwhile, has faced mounting scrutiny after a string of underperforming releases since her and Harry's big-money contract began in 2020.
A Hollywood source said: "Victoria has Netflix completely captivated. She's achieved what Meghan's been aiming for – a real, grounded success story. Meghan's still chasing that sense of authenticity, while Victoria doesn't have to force it. She's effortlessly relatable, and that's what makes her stand out."
For Markle, whose professional brand has been built on reinvention and empowerment, Victoria's success has become a painful reminder of what could have been.
"Meghan can see how naturally Victoria earns respect – she's built a thriving brand, kept her marriage strong, and stayed out of controversy," a friend said.
"That's the kind of seamless reinvention Meghan always wanted. Now she's having to watch Victoria pull it off instead."