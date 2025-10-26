Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Meghan Markle Has Been Left 'Hurt and Humiliated' by Victoria Beckham's Hit New Netflix Documentary

Photo of Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Meghan Markle has been left 'feeling hurt and humiliated by Victoria Beckham’s successful Netflix documentary.'

Oct. 26 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle has been left "hurt and humiliated" by Victoria Beckham's latest career triumph, insiders tell RadarOnline.com – as the former Spice Girl's new Netflix documentary cements her status as one of the world's most successful celebrity-turned-entrepreneurs.

The documentary, Victoria Beckham, which premiered on 9 October, charts the 51-year-old designer's journey from pop star to fashion powerhouse, and has generated major buzz.

But while critics are hailing Victoria's ability to reinvent herself, Meghan, 44, is said to be struggling with the comparisons to her life – particularly as her own Netflix projects continue to falter.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan 'Shaken' by Victoria's Success

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle felt hurt and humiliated by Victoria Beckham's hit Netflix documentary.

A Hollywood insider said: "Meghan's shaken by this. Victoria has achieved exactly what she aspired to – moving seamlessly from celebrity to credible business figure. Meghan's been trying to establish herself as a cultural powerhouse, but Victoria's documentary has completely overshadowed her. It stings, no question about it."

Markle and Beckham were once friends, introduced by their husbands, Prince Harry, 41 and David Beckham, 50. The Beckhams attended the Sussexes' 2018 royal wedding, and Markle frequently wore Victoria's designs during her time as a working royal – including for her engagement photos.

But their friendship soured soon after, when reports claimed Harry accused Victoria of leaking stories to the press – an allegation she firmly denied. Their relationship never recovered.

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix Comparisons Deepen Meghan's Frustration

Photo of Victoria Beckham
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Meghan reportedly struggled as Victoria's documentary overshadowed her own projects.

According to industry sources, the timing of Victoria's Netflix release – and its glowing reception among the streamer's bosses – has only added to Markle's discomfort. Her own projects, including the lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, have failed to capture viewers or critical acclaim.

One entertainment executive said: "Victoria's documentary is being hailed as sophisticated, authentic, and beautifully produced. Netflix views her as a true success story – a celebrity who's evolved effortlessly into a respected designer and businesswoman. Meghan's still trying to find her footing, and that contrast is what's fueling her jealousy."

Another insider added: "Victoria's success embodies everything Meghan's been striving for – real influence, substance, and respect beyond fame. Victoria's built her empire slowly and strategically, while Meghan's moves feel more impulsive. Seeing Victoria celebrated for exactly what she wanted to achieve has really struck a nerve."

Article continues below advertisement

The Beckhams Move On – But Meghan Can't

Phot of The Beckhams and The Sussexes
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams attended Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018 before tensions grew.

The renewed tension also revives a broader feud between the Beckhams and the Sussexes, who have been estranged since 2019.

While David and Victoria have maintained close ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Sussexes have remained firmly outside royal circles.

A source close to the Beckhams said: "Victoria's not giving Meghan a second thought. She's incredibly proud of what she's built and isn't interested in revisiting old tensions. The Beckhams have long moved past that friendship – this is Victoria's time, and she's not letting anyone take the spotlight away from her."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Composite phot of Prince William and Prince Andrew

End of the Road for Andrew: 'Deeply Unhappy' Prince William Ready to Tear Away His Disgraced Uncle's Royal Status and Rebuild the Monarchy Without Him

Photo of Prince William and The Sussexes

EXCLUSIVE: Why 'All-Powerful' Prince William Has Left Harry and Meghan 'Quaking in Their Boots'

Victoria Wins Netflix's Favor – and Meghan Feels the Sting

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostel, Romeo Beckham, Harper Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Meghan watched Victoria's triumph as a painful reminder of her own struggles

Inside Netflix, executives reportedly see Victoria Beckham as a major hit in the making, potentially leading to new projects. Markle's deal with the streamer, meanwhile, has faced mounting scrutiny after a string of underperforming releases since her and Harry's big-money contract began in 2020.

A Hollywood source said: "Victoria has Netflix completely captivated. She's achieved what Meghan's been aiming for – a real, grounded success story. Meghan's still chasing that sense of authenticity, while Victoria doesn't have to force it. She's effortlessly relatable, and that's what makes her stand out."

For Markle, whose professional brand has been built on reinvention and empowerment, Victoria's success has become a painful reminder of what could have been.

"Meghan can see how naturally Victoria earns respect – she's built a thriving brand, kept her marriage strong, and stayed out of controversy," a friend said.

"That's the kind of seamless reinvention Meghan always wanted. Now she's having to watch Victoria pull it off instead."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.