Inside the Mind of Charlie Kirk’s Accused Killer: New Details Uncover Tyler Robinson's Dark Spiral Before the Rooftop Assassination

The man accused of pulling the trigger at the Charlie Kirk assassination remains a mystery. With little hard evidence and a growing tide of online conspiracy theories, questions continue to swirl around whether Tyler Robinson acted alone in the rooftop shooting — or if darker forces were at play.

Now, YouTuber Turkey Tom, known for his commentary on internet culture, has released a new report after being contacted by an anonymous gamer who claims to have known Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, for six years, RadarOnline.com can report.

The source reportedly provided Discord screenshots, photographs, and private chat logs detailing the pair’s deteriorating mental state leading up to the September 10 killing.