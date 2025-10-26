Your tip
Charlie Kirk

Inside the Mind of Charlie Kirk’s Accused Killer: New Details Uncover Tyler Robinson's Dark Spiral Before the Rooftop Assassination

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA; COURT TV/YOUTUBE

Forty-six days after Charlie Kirk’s murder, questions still surround the suspect, Tyler Robinson.

Profile Image

Oct. 26 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The man accused of pulling the trigger at the Charlie Kirk assassination remains a mystery. With little hard evidence and a growing tide of online conspiracy theories, questions continue to swirl around whether Tyler Robinson acted alone in the rooftop shooting — or if darker forces were at play.

Now, YouTuber Turkey Tom, known for his commentary on internet culture, has released a new report after being contacted by an anonymous gamer who claims to have known Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, for six years, RadarOnline.com can report.

The source reportedly provided Discord screenshots, photographs, and private chat logs detailing the pair’s deteriorating mental state leading up to the September 10 killing.

Tyler Robinson

charlie kirk killer new details disturbing spiral rooftop assassin
Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE

An anonymous gamer who claims to have known Robinson and his roommate for six years has spoken out.

Turkey Tom, who describes himself as "just a dude making fun of idiots on the internet," is known for his ironic, detached tone and skepticism of political extremes. His work often investigates online personalities, communities, and moral panics — a niche that appears to have made him the trusted outlet for the alleged friend's testimony.

The anonymous source verified their identity by sending photos from inside and outside Robinson and Twiggs' apartment, as well as archives from three Discord servers the group frequented — none of which had been previously made public.

According to the source, Robinson was the "normal" one — quiet, intelligent, and even-tempered. He had dropped out of an electrical apprenticeship at Dixie Technical College and enjoyed the outdoors. Before moving in with Twiggs, he was described as straight-laced and presumed to be a virgin.

Manic 'Nesting Phases'

charlie kirk killer new details disturbing spiral rooftop assassin
Source: COURT TV/YOUTUBE

The source contacted YouTuber Turkey Tom, providing him with Discord screenshots.

Twiggs reportedly struggled with their religious upbringing. Having grown up in a Mormon household, they described on Reddit being kicked out after their family claimed he was "possessed by a demon".

The source said Twiggs cycled between manic "nesting phases", hoarding trash and alcohol bottles, and bouts of severe depression. His reported substance use included weed, LSD, shrooms, DMT, and black-market hormone replacement therapy.

As his instability deepened, Twiggs allegedly began lashing out when friends mentioned transgender issues — a fixation that soon turned toward prominent conservative figures.

'Echo Chamber of Resentment'

charlie kirk killer new details disturbing spiral rooftop assassin
Source: MEGA; COURT TV/YOUTUBE

The source verified their identity by sending original photos of the men’s apartment.

According to Turkey Tom, "Tyler was being subjected to an incessant barrage of genuinely psychotic ramblings from a paranoid and deranged Lance who had recently become significantly more political… As is customary for people with these kinds of delusions, they start fixating on prominent people… This is probably when the name of Charlie Kirk entered the mix."

By mid-2025, both roommates had allegedly withdrawn almost completely, isolated in an "echo chamber of resentment and paranoia".

