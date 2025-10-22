EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Behind Closed Doors – We Lift the Lid on Tyler Robinson’s Double Life Filled With 'Unearthed Texts to His Trans Lover and Vile Animal-Obsessed Porn Searches'
Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The twisted double life of Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been exposed by unearthed texts to his trans lover and vile animal-obsessed porn searches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to authorities, the bizarre fixations of the former straight-A student – who appears to have an unsettling attraction to deviant porn featuring grotesque humanoid critters known as furries – were revealed in messages discovered after the 22-year-old was charged with aggravated murder for allegedly using his grandfather's World War I-era rifle to gun down the conservative rabble-rouser in Utah on Sept. 10.
Kirk's Accused Killer Behind Closed Doors
"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it," the accused stated in a note left for his live-in love, Lance Twiggs, shortly before a single bullet fatally blasted the Turning Point USA founder, 31, in the neck during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, cops claimed.
"There is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate," the note read.
Renowned private detective Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com Robinson's alleged texts to Twiggs reflect a warped mindset.
One message appears to suggest Robinson was more concerned about retrieving the supposed murder weapon – with a $2,000 scope – from its hiding place than the consequences of the bloody killing.
"How the [expletive] will I explain losing [the rifle] to my old man," Robinson reportedly moans in a text to Twiggs, referring to his father.
Tyler Robinson Was 'Committed' To Following Through With Crime
Jensen told RadarOnline.com: "He was driven to commit this crime, obviously blinded by his hatred for Kirk because he's anti-trans and Tyler was in a relationship with a transitioning woman.
"He thought he was doing something that he would be revered for because he is eliminating what he considers hate speech.
"That's why it's a political assassination."
Prosecutors revealed the texts during Robinson's first appearance in court and seemingly exposed the suspect's misguided confidence.
Tyler Robinson's Texts Exposed
"I am still ok my love but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet," reads a message to Twiggs, who has not been charged with a crime.
"Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still."
When Twiggs asks why he did it, the reply stated, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," before the author instructs the recipient to delete the damning messages.
Beverly Hills psychiatrist Dr. Lillian Glass told RadarOnline.com the texts show Robinson was "living in a delusion."
Glass explained: "He's acting as though it is no big deal, like he's late for dinner, and will be home soon."
Tyler Robinson Was 'Turned In By His Own Dad'
EXCLUSIVE: 'Oh, Just P---- Off' — King Charles' Extraordinary 'End-of-Rope' Outburst Revealed as He Wishes Slimeball Brother Andrew Would Voluntarily Stop Styling Himself a Prince and Vanish Forever
Robinson was turned in by his dad, Matt, after both of his parents claimed to recognize him in surveillance video released by investigators during the manhunt.
Lawmen said the couple also recognized the description of the rare German-made rifle – a Mauser 98 – allegedly used in the assassination.
According to authorities, Robinson's mom, Amber, told investigators her son "had become more political and had started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented."
Police said Robinson clashed with his clan after revealing he was living with a trans partner.
Family Issues And Disturbing Discoveries
"This resulted in several discussions with family members, but especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views," court documents stated.
With the help of a trusted neighbor, who's both a deputy sheriff and minister, the parents talked Robinson out of committing suicide and encouraged his surrender.
Sources said Matt escorted Robinson to Orem, where he turned himself in.
Robinson's picture-perfect life appeared to unravel during the pandemic when he dropped out of Utah State University, and investigators believe he became obsessed with gay porn and playing the dating simulator game Furry Shades of Gay.
Sources claim Robinson – under the handle Craftin247 — spent hours on sites such as FurAffinity.com, where that username watched content created by an artist who once sparked outrage by drawing an older furry having sex with an 8-year-old possum-like character.