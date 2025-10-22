EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Behind Closed Doors – We Lift the Lid on Tyler Robinson’s Double Life Filled With 'Unearthed Texts to His Trans Lover and Vile Animal-Obsessed Porn Searches'

The twisted double life of Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been exposed by unearthed texts to his trans lover and vile animal-obsessed porn searches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to authorities, the bizarre fixations of the former straight-A student – who appears to have an unsettling attraction to deviant porn featuring grotesque humanoid critters known as furries – were revealed in messages discovered after the 22-year-old was charged with aggravated murder for allegedly using his grandfather's World War I-era rifle to gun down the conservative rabble-rouser in Utah on Sept. 10.