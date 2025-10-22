Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Charlie Kirk
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Behind Closed Doors – We Lift the Lid on Tyler Robinson’s Double Life Filled With 'Unearthed Texts to His Trans Lover and Vile Animal-Obsessed Porn Searches'

Photo of Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk's murder also set off chaos in America... Tyler Robinson is accused of killing the podcaster.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 22 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The twisted double life of Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been exposed by unearthed texts to his trans lover and vile animal-obsessed porn searches, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to authorities, the bizarre fixations of the former straight-A student – who appears to have an unsettling attraction to deviant porn featuring grotesque humanoid critters known as furries – were revealed in messages discovered after the 22-year-old was charged with aggravated murder for allegedly using his grandfather's World War I-era rifle to gun down the conservative rabble-rouser in Utah on Sept. 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Kirk's Accused Killer Behind Closed Doors

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Private investigator Jason Jensen said Tyler Robinson's disturbing texts to Lance Twiggs reveal a warped mindset in 'the Charlie Kirk case.'
Source: TIKTOK; MEGA

Private investigator Jason Jensen said Tyler Robinson's disturbing texts to Lance Twiggs reveal a warped mindset in 'the Charlie Kirk case.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it," the accused stated in a note left for his live-in love, Lance Twiggs, shortly before a single bullet fatally blasted the Turning Point USA founder, 31, in the neck during an appearance at Utah Valley University in Orem, cops claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

"There is too much evil and the guy spreads too much hate," the note read.

Renowned private detective Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com Robinson's alleged texts to Twiggs reflect a warped mindset.

One message appears to suggest Robinson was more concerned about retrieving the supposed murder weapon – with a $2,000 scope – from its hiding place than the consequences of the bloody killing.

"How the [expletive] will I explain losing [the rifle] to my old man," Robinson reportedly moans in a text to Twiggs, referring to his father.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Was 'Committed' To Following Through With Crime

Article continues below advertisement
Prosecutors describe Robinson's messages as evidence of a politically motivated attack against Kirk.
Source: Brett Jordan/Unsplash

Prosecutors describe Robinson's messages as evidence of a politically motivated attack against Kirk.

Article continues below advertisement

Jensen told RadarOnline.com: "He was driven to commit this crime, obviously blinded by his hatred for Kirk because he's anti-trans and Tyler was in a relationship with a transitioning woman.

"He thought he was doing something that he would be revered for because he is eliminating what he considers hate speech.

"That's why it's a political assassination."

Prosecutors revealed the texts during Robinson's first appearance in court and seemingly exposed the suspect's misguided confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson's Texts Exposed

Article continues below advertisement
Psychiatrist Dr. Lillian Glass said Robinson appeared delusional after texting his lover following Kirk's killing.
Source: MEGA

Psychiatrist Dr. Lillian Glass said Robinson appeared delusional after texting his lover following Kirk's killing.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am still ok my love but am stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet," reads a message to Twiggs, who has not been charged with a crime.

"Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still."

When Twiggs asks why he did it, the reply stated, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out," before the author instructs the recipient to delete the damning messages.

Beverly Hills psychiatrist Dr. Lillian Glass told RadarOnline.com the texts show Robinson was "living in a delusion."

Glass explained: "He's acting as though it is no big deal, like he's late for dinner, and will be home soon."

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Was 'Turned In By His Own Dad'

Article continues below advertisement
Matt and Amber Robinson identified their son, Tyler, in surveillance footage tied to the shooting of Kirk.
Source: MEGA

Matt and Amber Robinson identified their son, Tyler, in surveillance footage tied to the shooting of Kirk.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of King Charles and Prince Andrew

EXCLUSIVE: 'Oh, Just P---- Off' — King Charles' Extraordinary 'End-of-Rope' Outburst Revealed as He Wishes Slimeball Brother Andrew Would Voluntarily Stop Styling Himself a Prince and Vanish Forever

Photo of Teresa Giudice

EXCLUSIVE: 'Desperate' Teresa Giudice Wanted Former Co-Star to Team Up in Bid to Remain on 'RHONJ' — Before She Resorted to Joe and Melissa Gorga… Who Were 'Last on Her List’

Article continues below advertisement

Robinson was turned in by his dad, Matt, after both of his parents claimed to recognize him in surveillance video released by investigators during the manhunt.

Lawmen said the couple also recognized the description of the rare German-made rifle – a Mauser 98 – allegedly used in the assassination.

According to authorities, Robinson's mom, Amber, told investigators her son "had become more political and had started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented."

Police said Robinson clashed with his clan after revealing he was living with a trans partner.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Issues And Disturbing Discoveries

Article continues below advertisement
Court records showed Tyler's growing political clashes with his father before turning himself in.
Source: MEGA

Court records showed Tyler's growing political clashes with his father before turning himself in.

"This resulted in several discussions with family members, but especially between Robinson and his father, who have very different political views," court documents stated.

With the help of a trusted neighbor, who's both a deputy sheriff and minister, the parents talked Robinson out of committing suicide and encouraged his surrender.

Sources said Matt escorted Robinson to Orem, where he turned himself in.

Robinson's picture-perfect life appeared to unravel during the pandemic when he dropped out of Utah State University, and investigators believe he became obsessed with gay porn and playing the dating simulator game Furry Shades of Gay.

Sources claim Robinson – under the handle Craftin247 — spent hours on sites such as FurAffinity.com, where that username watched content created by an artist who once sparked outrage by drawing an older furry having sex with an 8-year-old possum-like character.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.