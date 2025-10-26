EXCLUSIVE: Kinky Nicole Kidman's Movie Revenge Plan — 'She's Determined to Film More Sex Flicks As She Knows It Will Wind Up Her Ex'

Nicole Kidman is planning to take on even more sexually charged film roles following her split from husband Keith Urban – a decision insiders tell RadarOnline.com is both a creative statement and an act of revenge. The 58-year-old Oscar-winning actor was left "blindsided" last month by her split from Urban, 57, who then filed for divorce from the actress after nearly two decades of marriage. Sources close to the couple say the final straw came after Kidman's provocative turn in Babygirl – a 2023 erotic drama in which she played opposite 29-year-old Harris Dickinson. During the film's press tour, Kidman made headlines for her candor about the intensity of its sex scenes.

A Role That Rocked Her Marriage

Nicole Kidman shocked fans with her bold new post-divorce film plans.

"There were times when we were shooting where I was like, 'I don't want to orgasm anymore. Don't come near me. I hate doing this. I don't care if I am never touched again in my life! I'm over it,'" she told journalists at the time. While the film earned critical praise for Kidman's performance, it caused tension at home. Urban, who was notably absent from the film's premieres, was said to be deeply uncomfortable with his wife's increasingly explicit on-screen choices. Now, following the breakdown of the marriage, industry insiders say Kidman is "more determined than ever" to continue exploring roles that push boundaries – and is already eyeing new projects that could once again test audiences and collaborators alike. A source close to the actor said: "Nicole's not backing down or toning things down because Keith's no longer in the picture. If anything, she's pushing further. She's spent years explaining that her performances are just part of the job – now she's finished justifying herself. This chapter is about complete creative and personal freedom."

Freedom After Heartbreak

Nicole admitted her intense Babygirl scenes caused tension in her marriage.

Friends of the star say the breakup has brought a renewed sense of freedom. One long-time acquaintance said: "For years, she tried to balance her ambition with her marriage. Now that pressure's gone. There's a touch of defiance in her attitude – she knows her choices might irritate him, but that sense of freedom is empowering." Sources say Kidman had grown "exhausted" trying to manage Urban's unease about her more sensual performances. Another insider said: "Keith never told her outright not to take certain roles, but she always knew when something bothered him. That unspoken tension became part of their dynamic. Now she's turning that energy into her work instead of trying to smooth things over."

Turning Pain Into Power

The Oscar winner embraced her freedom after Urban filed for divorce.

That determination is expected to shape her upcoming projects. Kidman recently wrapped filming Practical Magic 2 and she is working with Reese Witherspoon on the third season of Big Little Lies, where her character's story may take a more openly sexual turn. A production source said: "Nicole's work has always been rooted in authenticity – emotional, physical and even erotic. She's not about to soften that just because her marriage is over. If anything, she feels she's entering her strongest, most self-assured phase yet."

Rewriting Hollywood's Rules

Nicole wrapped filming Practical Magic 2 while plotting bolder projects.