Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Charlie Kirk
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika's 'Faith Saved Her' Following Her Husband's Horrific Assassination... As She Now Prepares to Carry on His Mission

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk
Source: @CHARLIEKIRK1776 AND @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

Erika Kirk's faith helped her heal after her husband Charlie Kirk's horrific assassination.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has captured the hearts of millions of Americans following her heart-wrenching eulogy at her husband's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Erika, 36, began by quoting one of Charlie's favorite Bible verses Isaiah 6:8: "Here I am, Lord. Send me" – then shockingly expressed forgiveness for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who allegedly assassinated Charlie just 11 days earlier.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika's Shocking 'Forgiveness' Confession

Article continues below advertisement
Erika Kirk forgave her husband's alleged killer during an emotional eulogy at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.
Source: @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Erika Kirk forgave her husband's alleged killer during an emotional eulogy at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

Article continues below advertisement

"My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," Erika told the rapt crowd at State Farm Stadium.

"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man... I forgive him. The answer to hate is not hate."

Article continues below advertisement

How Erika's Faith Saved Her During The Tragedy

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Failure Brings Deborra-Lee Furness Joy! — Hunky Actor Having Trouble Selling Tickets to New York Show... After 'Cheating' Allegations Led to Bitter Divorce

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun

EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Pals Concerned Over Hollywood Bombshell's New Romance With Music's Most Hated Figure Scooter Braun... But She Insists He's a 'Chill Guy'

Article continues below advertisement
The new Turning Point USA CEO vowed to continue Charlie's mission while honoring his legacy.
Source: SOURCE: @CHARLIEKIRK1776 AND @MRSERIKAKIRK/INSTAGRAM

The new Turning Point USA CEO vowed to continue Charlie's mission while honoring his legacy.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Erika also talked about how her family stayed strong as Charlie traveled, and how his mission lives on inside her.

She's now CEO of Turning Point USA and promises that "every part of our work will be made greater."

"Her faith saved her," said a source.

"Her strength throughout this whole nightmare has been astonishing. It's a testament to her devotion to Charlie – and the power of their love."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.