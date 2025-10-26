EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika's 'Faith Saved Her' Following Her Husband's Horrific Assassination... As She Now Prepares to Carry on His Mission
Oct. 26 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, has captured the hearts of millions of Americans following her heart-wrenching eulogy at her husband's memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Erika, 36, began by quoting one of Charlie's favorite Bible verses Isaiah 6:8: "Here I am, Lord. Send me" – then shockingly expressed forgiveness for Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who allegedly assassinated Charlie just 11 days earlier.
Erika's Shocking 'Forgiveness' Confession
"My husband, Charlie, he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life," Erika told the rapt crowd at State Farm Stadium.
"Our Savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man... I forgive him. The answer to hate is not hate."
How Erika's Faith Saved Her During The Tragedy
Erika also talked about how her family stayed strong as Charlie traveled, and how his mission lives on inside her.
She's now CEO of Turning Point USA and promises that "every part of our work will be made greater."
"Her faith saved her," said a source.
"Her strength throughout this whole nightmare has been astonishing. It's a testament to her devotion to Charlie – and the power of their love."