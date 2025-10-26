EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Failure Brings Deborra-Lee Furness Joy! — Hunky Actor Having Trouble Selling Tickets to New York Show... After 'Cheating' Allegations Led to Bitter Divorce

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jackman, 57, and his fellow Aussie Furness, 69, who wed in 1996 when she was a big star Down Under and he was a nobody, announced their separation in September 2023 amid rumors of his clandestine affair with Sutton Foster, 50, his married leading lady in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.

In the new show, titled Hugh Jackman Live: From New York, With Love, the X-Men alum performs songs from some of his biggest screen and stage hits, including The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz, and The Music Man.

Broadway insiders noted neither Jackman nor the show is entirely to blame for lagging ticket sales, instead explaining a drop in international tourism to New York City is also responsible.