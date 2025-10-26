EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Failure Brings Deborra-Lee Furness Joy! — Hunky Actor Having Trouble Selling Tickets to New York Show... After 'Cheating' Allegations Led to Bitter Divorce
Oct. 26 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
World's greatest showman Hugh Jackman is having trouble selling tickets to his one-man show in New York, and it's music to the ears of his gleeful ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, who's saying he deserves nothing but bad luck for his cheating ways, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Deb has moved on, but she's getting a fiendish delight hearing he can't fill seats at his one-man show" at Radio City Music Hall, a source claimed.
Furness' Happy Days Revealed
"It seems Hugh's not as invincible as he thought he was. People have told her he's struggling and down in the dumps over the lack of ticket sales," the source added..
A second insider said: "Deb clearly feels he stabbed her in the back, and she means to make him pay dearly. She loved him, and he was her everything, and now he's a louse who broke her heart and betrayed her."
Why Are Ticket Sales Suffering?
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Jackman, 57, and his fellow Aussie Furness, 69, who wed in 1996 when she was a big star Down Under and he was a nobody, announced their separation in September 2023 amid rumors of his clandestine affair with Sutton Foster, 50, his married leading lady in the Broadway revival of The Music Man.
In the new show, titled Hugh Jackman Live: From New York, With Love, the X-Men alum performs songs from some of his biggest screen and stage hits, including The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables, The Boy From Oz, and The Music Man.
Broadway insiders noted neither Jackman nor the show is entirely to blame for lagging ticket sales, instead explaining a drop in international tourism to New York City is also responsible.
"Others say audiences are avoiding Hugh because he's a love rat – he's become a turnoff to a lot of people who used to love him for his family values and his devotion to his former wife," according to the source.
"Either way, the show could be in a real crisis if this continues and Hugh's darling Sutton won't be able to pull him out of this slump," claimed the insider.
"And Deb is feeling no sympathy for him."