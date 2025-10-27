EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hopkins' Haunting Confession — Hollywood Legend Feared 'He Killed Someone' After Driving Drunk During Height of His Raging Battle with Alcoholism

Early in Hopkins' Hollywood career, he admits he was drinking a bottle of tequila a day.

"I wasn’t so much a heavy drinker as a lousy drinker," he previously said. "I'd drink anything that was going, but couldn't take it."

The 87-year-old confessed he was teetering "at the brink of hell," adding, "I used to space out and hallucinate. I was a lunatic, very hyper and manic. I was drinking all the time to kill the discomfort and self-contempt."

But it all came to a literal crashing halt on December 29, 1975.

"I was driving over canyons, blacking out, not knowing where I was going. In the mornings, I would wonder, did I kill somebody? And I would check the front of my car," the movie star recalled.