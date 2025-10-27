EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Siegel Defends Kristin Chenoweth After Actress Mourned Charlie Kirk Following His Death
Oct. 27 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Blonde bombshell Jackie Siegel, best known for her Bravo documentary The Queen of Versailles, which has been turned into a Broadway musical, exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com to defend the musical's star, Kristin Chenoweth, against the backlash she's received for supporting Charlie Kirk.
Queen of Versailles is currently in previews on Broadway and officially opens on November 9, but there has been a ton of pushback against Chenoweth, much ado about her seemingly supporting someone who was opposed to same-sex marriage and trans rights.
Jackie Siegel Defends Kristin Chenoweth
"Kristin Chenowith is a recognized and accomplished performer," Siegel said in response to the negative comments.
"Her performance in the show is nothing short of spectacular, and that is why people go to see Broadway shows, not for political debate," she added.
After Kirk's death, Chenoweth said she knew he was now in "heaven," and noted she didn't always agree with him, but appreciated "some perspectives."
What Did Kristin Chenoweth Say About Charlie Kirk?
She also wrote it was "such a sad, senseless, and disgusting act. Wow... prayers for the Kirk family and prayers for our nation."
"I came to understand that my comment hurt some folks and that hurt me so badly. I would never,” Chenoweth claimed in an interview after the negative reaction to her comments.
"It’s no secret that I’m a Christian, that I’m a person of faith. It’s also no secret that I am an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and for some, that doesn’t go together. But for me, it always has and it always will," she added.
Chenoweth did not address which perspectives of Kirk's she "appreciated."
In the same vein of being criticized over politics, Siegel and her family have come under scrutiny for their support of Donald Trump and how that plays a part in the musical.
"I personally have lost two family members from the fentanyl epidemic," Siegel said when asked about this. "As you may be aware, President Trump recently signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, which, for the first time, significantly criminalizes the Fentanyl enterprise. I greatly appreciate and admire the fact that President Trump signed this Act to prevent other families from enduring the loss of a loved one due to the distribution and use of illicit drugs."
Not only did Siegel's sister die of a drug overdose, but her daughter, Victoria Siegel, passed away from one in 2015 at the age of 18.
Jackie Siegel Denies She Was Rude to a Fan
Politics aside, Siegel was also accused on Reddit of being rude to a fan at the first preview for the show, as they insisted they were "disappointed" by their interaction after Siegel said something akin to "just take the picture already."
"I loved taking pictures with everyone who came up to me," Siegel shared, denying the accusation she was ill-mannered. "I would never be rude like that to anyone who is a fan!"
"I love my fans," she continued. "I love the positive energy. Especially with the recent loss of my husband and my sister, I need all of the love and support I can get."
As fans know, this has been a rough year for Siegel, as her husband, David Siegel, passed away at 89 years old. Three days after losing him, her sister, Jessica Mallery, died of an accidental drug overdose at 43.
What Did Jackie Siegel Think of the Musical About Her Life?
As far as the Queen of Versailles musical goes, Siegel concluded by telling us the preview "was great."
"However, the reason for previews is to give us a chance to fine-tune the performance based on audience reaction," she added. "Therefore, it is possible that we will be fine-tuning the show before the opening next month.
"As a sidebar, this show is inspired by my story, but the ending is lonely, and in real life, I am focusing on helping others and spreading love and hope!"