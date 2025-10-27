Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson 'Holding Royal Family to Ransom' Over New Homes Deal – 'They Both Know Where the Bodies are Buried'

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson appear to have one last trick up their sleeve as they're booted from the royal family.

Oct. 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are playing hardball with Buckingham Palace, privately warning that they'll stay silent on royal secrets only if King Charles grants them separate homes for life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former couple have secretly agreed to vacate Royal Lodge – their 30-room Windsor mansion – on the condition the King provides them each with a permanent residence within the royal estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Lodge Power Play

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of the Royal Lodge
Source: MEGA

The former couple agreed to vacate Royal Lodge after nearly two decades under the same roof.

The arrangement comes amid rising pressure for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge, which he has occupied rent-free for more than two decades under a "peppercorn" lease first approved by the late Queen.

Sources claim the disgraced royal has been told to move out following damaging revelations linking him once again to Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, 66 – who have lived together at the property since 2008 – are said to be refusing to budge without guarantees that they'll be financially secure and safely housed for the rest of their lives.

A royal insider claimed: "This is about leverage, plain and simple. Andrew and Sarah both know far too much about the inner workings of the monarchy. They've made it clear they're not going to write books or give tell-all interviews – but that loyalty comes at a price. The deal they want is lifelong accommodation, one house each, and an understanding they'll never be cut adrift."

Article continues below advertisement

A Strategic Move Inside the Palace

Photo of Frogmore Cottage and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Talks focused on moving Andrew to Frogmore Cottage and Sarah to Adelaide Cottage.

According to palace sources, negotiations have centered on Frogmore Cottage – previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – and Adelaide Cottage, recently vacated by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The plan would see Andrew move into Frogmore, while Ferguson would take Adelaide, keeping them both within the Windsor security perimeter but finally living apart after nearly 20 years under the same roof.

"Andrew understands just how shaky his standing is," said another source familiar with the discussions. "He knows the public has turned on him and that staying at Royal Lodge isn't sustainable. But he and Sarah are on the same page – they want assurances. They're frightened of being cast out with nothing. They've been around the family long enough to know its deepest secrets, and that gives them real power."

Article continues below advertisement

Silence in Exchange for Security

Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The disgraced Duke accepted he could no longer remain at Royal Lodge rent-free.

The arrangement, insiders claim, would ensure the couple's silence while drawing a line under years of scandal.

Both have faced fresh scrutiny in recent weeks following the release of emails linking Andrew to Epstein and renewed questions about Ferguson's past correspondence with the disgraced financier.

"Charles just wants them off the estate and out of sight," said a senior aide. "But to achieve that peacefully, he's had to make concessions. They've agreed to keep quiet – no memoirs, no media deals, nothing – as long as their futures are secure."

Although Andrew recently relinquished his remaining titles and honors, he has resisted all efforts to leave Royal Lodge until now.

Friends say the former Duke of York has accepted "the writing is on the wall" and is prepared to step aside if the King upholds his end of the bargain.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Anthony Hopkins

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hopkins' Haunting Confession — Hollywood Legend Feared 'He Killed Someone' After Driving Drunk During Height of His Raging Battle with Alcoholism

Composite photo of Jackie Siegel, Charlie Kirk, and Kristin Chenoweth

EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Siegel Defends Kristin Chenoweth After Actress Mourned Charlie Kirk Following His Death

The Royals' Unspoken Truce

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders described the deal as a truce built on discretion and damage control.

"They've struck an understanding, even if it's never put in writing," said a well-placed source. "Andrew and Sarah have promised discretion in exchange for dignity. They both know things that could embarrass the institution – decades of private moments, feuds, and financial dealings. The Palace knows better than to test their patience."

Under the proposed plan, the pair will maintain independent homes close enough for family visits, including from daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Palace aides are said to be finalizing terms to ensure no taxpayer funds are used for renovations or security upgrades.

"This is damage control at the highest level," another insider said. "The King wants stability, and they've promised silence. But make no mistake – this is a truce and basically a bribery offer from Andrew and Fergie, and not peace with Charles or other royals."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.