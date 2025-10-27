EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson 'Holding Royal Family to Ransom' Over New Homes Deal – 'They Both Know Where the Bodies are Buried'
Oct. 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are playing hardball with Buckingham Palace, privately warning that they'll stay silent on royal secrets only if King Charles grants them separate homes for life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple have secretly agreed to vacate Royal Lodge – their 30-room Windsor mansion – on the condition the King provides them each with a permanent residence within the royal estate.
Royal Lodge Power Play
The arrangement comes amid rising pressure for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge, which he has occupied rent-free for more than two decades under a "peppercorn" lease first approved by the late Queen.
Sources claim the disgraced royal has been told to move out following damaging revelations linking him once again to Jeffrey Epstein.
However, Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, 66 – who have lived together at the property since 2008 – are said to be refusing to budge without guarantees that they'll be financially secure and safely housed for the rest of their lives.
A royal insider claimed: "This is about leverage, plain and simple. Andrew and Sarah both know far too much about the inner workings of the monarchy. They've made it clear they're not going to write books or give tell-all interviews – but that loyalty comes at a price. The deal they want is lifelong accommodation, one house each, and an understanding they'll never be cut adrift."
A Strategic Move Inside the Palace
According to palace sources, negotiations have centered on Frogmore Cottage – previously occupied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – and Adelaide Cottage, recently vacated by Prince William and Kate Middleton.
The plan would see Andrew move into Frogmore, while Ferguson would take Adelaide, keeping them both within the Windsor security perimeter but finally living apart after nearly 20 years under the same roof.
"Andrew understands just how shaky his standing is," said another source familiar with the discussions. "He knows the public has turned on him and that staying at Royal Lodge isn't sustainable. But he and Sarah are on the same page – they want assurances. They're frightened of being cast out with nothing. They've been around the family long enough to know its deepest secrets, and that gives them real power."
Silence in Exchange for Security
The arrangement, insiders claim, would ensure the couple's silence while drawing a line under years of scandal.
Both have faced fresh scrutiny in recent weeks following the release of emails linking Andrew to Epstein and renewed questions about Ferguson's past correspondence with the disgraced financier.
"Charles just wants them off the estate and out of sight," said a senior aide. "But to achieve that peacefully, he's had to make concessions. They've agreed to keep quiet – no memoirs, no media deals, nothing – as long as their futures are secure."
Although Andrew recently relinquished his remaining titles and honors, he has resisted all efforts to leave Royal Lodge until now.
Friends say the former Duke of York has accepted "the writing is on the wall" and is prepared to step aside if the King upholds his end of the bargain.
The Royals' Unspoken Truce
"They've struck an understanding, even if it's never put in writing," said a well-placed source. "Andrew and Sarah have promised discretion in exchange for dignity. They both know things that could embarrass the institution – decades of private moments, feuds, and financial dealings. The Palace knows better than to test their patience."
Under the proposed plan, the pair will maintain independent homes close enough for family visits, including from daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
Palace aides are said to be finalizing terms to ensure no taxpayer funds are used for renovations or security upgrades.
"This is damage control at the highest level," another insider said. "The King wants stability, and they've promised silence. But make no mistake – this is a truce and basically a bribery offer from Andrew and Fergie, and not peace with Charles or other royals."