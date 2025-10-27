The arrangement comes amid rising pressure for Andrew to leave Royal Lodge, which he has occupied rent-free for more than two decades under a "peppercorn" lease first approved by the late Queen.

Sources claim the disgraced royal has been told to move out following damaging revelations linking him once again to Jeffrey Epstein.

However, Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, 66 – who have lived together at the property since 2008 – are said to be refusing to budge without guarantees that they'll be financially secure and safely housed for the rest of their lives.

A royal insider claimed: "This is about leverage, plain and simple. Andrew and Sarah both know far too much about the inner workings of the monarchy. They've made it clear they're not going to write books or give tell-all interviews – but that loyalty comes at a price. The deal they want is lifelong accommodation, one house each, and an understanding they'll never be cut adrift."