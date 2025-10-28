EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Spurred on to Deal Huge Blow to Brother Harry' After His 'Victory' Over Prince Andrew
Oct. 28 2025, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Prince William has been "emboldened" by what insiders call his "major victory" over Prince Andrew's downfall – and is now determined to turn the same tough approach toward his brother Prince Harry, palace sources tell RadarOnline.com.
In the wake of Andrew's dramatic decision to relinquish all his royal titles and honors earlier this month, following the release of Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir Nobody's Girl, royal insiders say William, 43, has urged King Charles to apply the same "no-excuses" rule to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Prince of Wales is said to believe the monarchy's survival depends on cutting ties with scandal and those he views as "trading on royal privilege" from abroad.
William's 'Watershed Moment'
"William views Andrew's exit from royal life as a long-needed course correction – a real watershed moment," said a senior royal aide.
"He considers it a win for responsibility and fairness. In his mind, if his uncle can be stripped of everything after bringing shame on the family, then Harry and Meghan shouldn't be cashing in on their titles while taking shots at the monarchy."
The palace's handling of Andrew's scandals – which have dominated headlines since Giuffre's allegations of sexual abuse and were reignited by her memoir – has been widely interpreted as a firm shift under King Charles's leadership.
But those close to the heir apparent say the move reflects William's growing influence within the family.
"William's been urging his father for years to slim down the monarchy and cut out anyone not pulling their weight," said another insider.
"Now that Charles has finally taken action over Andrew, it's fired him up. He's been telling those around him that this is only the beginning – the royals can't take another hit to their reputation."
A Push for 'No-Excuses' Consistency
The fallout from Nobody's Girl – which paints a disturbing picture of Giuffre's abuse and her encounters with Andrew – has devastated what is left of Andrew's remaining public standing.
The 65-year-old continues to deny all allegations, but his decision to surrender his military titles and patronages has been seen as a tacit acknowledgment of defeat.
William, meanwhile, has privately urged his father to "finish the job" by addressing the ongoing tension with the Sussexes.
"He's adamant that letting Harry and Meghan keep their titles while making money from projects that criticize the royals completely undermines what his father's trying to rebuild," said one palace insider.
"William's been warning that public confidence is hanging by a thread, and the monarchy has to prove it stands for consistency."
Another source added: "He insists this isn't about settling scores – it's about integrity. You can't talk about duty and then let relatives turn their royal ties into a business. Still, there's no denying the resentment runs deep. He feels deeply let down by Harry and doesn't see a way back for him."
No Room for Reconciliation
The King and Harry, 41, recently met for tea at Clarence House – their first face-to-face conversation in nearly two years – sparking speculation of reconciliation. But those close to William say he remains opposed to welcoming his brother back into the royal fold.
"He's keeping quiet in public out of respect for his father," said a senior courtier. "But privately, he's made his position crystal clear – none of this changes a thing. The King may be willing to forgive, but William never will."
A Future King's Resolve
The same source said William has vowed to make the issue a priority when he becomes king. They added: "He's been saying privately that if his father refuses to remove their titles, he'll do it himself.
"He believes the credibility of the monarchy is on the line. After seeing what happened with Andrew, he thinks this is his moment to restore order – and he's determined not to let it pass him by."