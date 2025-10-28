EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Spurred on to Deal Huge Blow to Brother Harry' After His 'Victory' Over Prince Andrew

"William views Andrew's exit from royal life as a long-needed course correction – a real watershed moment," said a senior royal aide.

"He considers it a win for responsibility and fairness. In his mind, if his uncle can be stripped of everything after bringing shame on the family, then Harry and Meghan shouldn't be cashing in on their titles while taking shots at the monarchy."

The palace's handling of Andrew's scandals – which have dominated headlines since Giuffre's allegations of sexual abuse and were reignited by her memoir – has been widely interpreted as a firm shift under King Charles's leadership.

But those close to the heir apparent say the move reflects William's growing influence within the family.

"William's been urging his father for years to slim down the monarchy and cut out anyone not pulling their weight," said another insider.

"Now that Charles has finally taken action over Andrew, it's fired him up. He's been telling those around him that this is only the beginning – the royals can't take another hit to their reputation."