ABC News Anchor Leaks Details about His Private Phone Call With Trump Hours After Election Victory — and Compares The Don's Remarks to 'Breaking Bad' Meth King Walter White

Karl revealed he "started to have a series of phone calls" and conversations with Trump shortly after the July 2024 assassination attempt on the tycoon's life in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The two began to bond after Karl told him he was "horrified by what happened" and made sure Trump was OK.

The ABC personality noted how Trump went on to "win big" on election night in November 2024. After staying up all night for news coverage and an appearance on Good Morning America, "I do something silly. I call Donald Trump."

Karl thought there was "No way he's going to pick up" and planned to leave him a congratulatory message, only to have Trump answer the call.