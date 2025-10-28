EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Final Hours Revisited Two Years After 'Friends' Star's Accidental Ketamine Overdose Death... As Actor Begged 'Shoot Me Up!'

Perry, who had long struggled with drug and alcohol abuse, had been sober for 19 months at the time of his death. He was receiving ketamine infusion therapy, which can be used to address mental health and chronic pain issues.

After enjoying a pickleball session on October 28, 2023, Perry instructed his live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who has since been in charge in connection with his death, "repeatedly" injected the TV star with ketamine despite not having a medical license, according to the Justice Department.

Iwamasa told authorities he was first instructed by Perry to administer a dose of ketamine at 8:30 A.M.