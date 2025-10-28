The dream was to convert the 2,100-ton boat into a floating hotel with 24 rooms, two restaurants, and six bars. Instead, it's become a nightmare with mounting repair and upkeep costs, not to mention paying a hefty price just to keep it docked somewhere.

The latest complication is the discovery of deadly asbestos. The toxic material has now stalled all renovations and raised new health concerns.

Dr. Snehal Smart, expert contributor for The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com, exclusively warned RadarOnline.com about the health dangers.

"The immediate health risks may be allergy-type symptoms like coughing or sneezing. Long-term health risks could be asbestosis, mesothelioma, or lung cancer," he said.