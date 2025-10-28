EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOM' Divorced Star 'Secretly Back' With Her Ex-husband Despite Shocking $11Million Legal Battle Against Bravo Network

"She’s been seen with him quite a bit out and about, and she’s doing a really s---- job of hiding it," the source added. "This is definitely controversial, given Todd is currently in litigation with Bravo for defamation and unauthorized use of his image."

While some may question if this could put Alexia's job on RHOM in jeopardy, the source explained what Alexia is saying to Bravo about being back with Todd.

"Alexia is insisting to Bravo she’s back with him to try to get him to drop the lawsuit, which isn’t true," they shared. "He doesn’t have power over Todd, as has been witnessed by him suddenly walking out on her. He also doesn’t have much of a case, and his lawyers will likely convince him to take a settlement without it going to trial. He likely will take something if it’s thrown at him, and then this will all be a non-issue.

"But, regardless of what happens, it’s clear Alexia is still madly in love with him and is not giving up on her relationship."