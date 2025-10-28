EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOM' Divorced Star 'Secretly Back' With Her Ex-husband Despite Shocking $11Million Legal Battle Against Bravo Network
Oct. 28 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
A Real Housewives of Miami star is back with her ex-husband, Todd, despite his $11Million legal battle against Bravo, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
"Alexia is back with Todd, despite her denials to the contrary," an insider confirmed.
Alexia Nepola Has 'Been Seen' With Todd Nepola 'Quite a Bit'
"She’s been seen with him quite a bit out and about, and she’s doing a really s---- job of hiding it," the source added. "This is definitely controversial, given Todd is currently in litigation with Bravo for defamation and unauthorized use of his image."
While some may question if this could put Alexia's job on RHOM in jeopardy, the source explained what Alexia is saying to Bravo about being back with Todd.
"Alexia is insisting to Bravo she’s back with him to try to get him to drop the lawsuit, which isn’t true," they shared. "He doesn’t have power over Todd, as has been witnessed by him suddenly walking out on her. He also doesn’t have much of a case, and his lawyers will likely convince him to take a settlement without it going to trial. He likely will take something if it’s thrown at him, and then this will all be a non-issue.
"But, regardless of what happens, it’s clear Alexia is still madly in love with him and is not giving up on her relationship."
Todd Nepola's Lawsuit Explained
As RadarOnline.com previously revealed, Todd filed an $11Million lawsuit against Bravo and NBCUniversal, in which he alleges defamation and unauthorized use of his name and likeness in connection with recent seasons of the show.
In the filing, he states the network told lies about his finances for storylines during Seasons 6 and 7 of the show, using “manipulated storylines and unauthorized footage.”
Todd claims he’s worth $100Million and that he never bounced a check, never missed a payment, and never had any financial trouble.
The show, he alleges, made him look like he had no money and was struggling financially in an effort to make Alexia’s storyline more "juicy" for those who watch.
Todd Nepola Doesn't Want to be Alexia's 'Storyline'
Aside from calling specific episodes into question, the complaint also states Bravo and NBCUniversal used Todd’s "image and personal storyline without consent."
“Mr. Nepola wanted to be Alexia’s husband, not her storyline,” it adds. “Enough is enough.”
He is seeking $10million in damages for defamation and $1million for unauthorized use of his name and likeness. Additionally, he wants injunctive relief to prevent his image from being further misused or rebroadcast.
Todd and Alexia Nepola's Divorce
After getting married in December 2021, Todd and Alexia's love story came to a screeching halt when Todd filed for divorce in April 2024. Alexia appeared to be blindsided by the filing, stating at the time she was "shocked and heartbroken."
"I will take comfort in the fact that my friends and family will be by my side, supporting me during this difficult time. I'm praying for better times ahead," she shared.
In March, it was confirmed Alexia and Todd had finalized their divorce.
"After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement," Alexia said in a statement at the time. "While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not."
"We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter," she added. "We appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."