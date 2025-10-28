Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics

Pete Hegseth's Crusade Against Soldiers With Beards: Secretary of Defense REFUSES to Meet Troops With Facial Hair On South Korea Trip... Despite Their 'Medical Exemptions'

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Pete Hegseth wants to confirm he doesn't care for troops who sport facial hair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2025, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Pete Hegseth has made it clear he hates seeing soldiers with facial hair... and he's taking it a step further by refusing to even interact with them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Secretary of Defense flew to South Korea this week to meet up with Trump during the president's tour of the Far East, and according to a report, Hegseth isn't interested in meeting troops with beards when he visits Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. military base in the world, on Wednesday, October 29.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Says No Thanks to Bearded Troops

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Hegseth reportedly refuses to meet with troops who have beards while he's in South Korea.

The 45-year-old doesn't even care if the unshaven soldiers have been granted "shaver waivers," which are military exemptions that allow troops to grow facial hair due to conditions including pseudofolliculitis barbae, or razor bumps.

The note was reported by military outlet Task & Purpose, and an Air Force official told the publication, "As you know, it is typical for senior leaders to visit the troops when they travel to installations around the world," in response.

Hegseth has spent his time as the Secretary of Defense – or Secretary of War as he has begged the world to know him as – focused on the appearance of the military, and he doubled that on that during a bizarre speech in Quantico, Virginia, in September.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth Rants About the Appearance of Troops

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The Secretary of Defense has spent months ranting about what a soldier should look like.

During his ranting, Hegseth raged over "DEI offices, dudes in dresses," and "fat" troops.

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," the former Fox News personality said at the time, and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

Hegseth also asked the soldiers in attendance about their children's physique, and said, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?

"The answer's not just no, it’s hell no."

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth's Priority? His Looks

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The 45-year-old is accused of being all about 'vanity.'

A previous source claimed Hegseth's "sense of self-importance has gone to his head – along with his vanity. And even though he strutted about the stage like a peacock when he gave his insulting lecture to the military brass, he still doesn't garner respect."

The insider also noted just how much Hegseth is all about his own looks, claiming, "It's all an ego play for Pete. He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

Hegseth's odd exchanges with the military continued on Tuesday, October 28, when he took to the stage just before Trump on board the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. The controversial figure walked out to the Metallica song Enter Sandman, before once again focusing on the troops' appearance.

"Beautiful looking men and women," he declared.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of barack obama, nancy pelosi, kamala harris

Barack Obama's Vicious Call to Nancy Pelosi After 'Surprise' Kamala Harris Endorsement Exposed — 'What the F**k Did You Just Do?'

Split photo of Bill Gates, Jeffrey Epstein

Exposed: How Bill Gates' Connections to Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Landed Tech Billionaire at the Center of a Deep State Cover-up Conspiracy Theory Involving Sick Pedo

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

The former Fox News personality despises 'fat' troops.

"In a moment, you're going to see our commander in chief, who I know is thrilled to see all of you," Hegseth added, attempting to hype up his boss, before hearing a single "woo" from the audience.

Hegseth then crashed and burned when he tried his hand at comedy, poking fun at the U.S. Armed Forces dating back to 1775.

"They were willing to pick up... then it was a musket, they didn't quite have aircraft carriers,” he joked, receiving crickets.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.