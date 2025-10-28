Pete Hegseth's Crusade Against Soldiers With Beards: Secretary of Defense REFUSES to Meet Troops With Facial Hair On South Korea Trip... Despite Their 'Medical Exemptions'

The Secretary of Defense flew to South Korea this week to meet up with Trump during the president's tour of the Far East, and according to a report, Hegseth isn't interested in meeting troops with beards when he visits Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. military base in the world, on Wednesday, October 29.

Pete Hegseth has made it clear he hates seeing soldiers with facial hair... and he's taking it a step further by refusing to even interact with them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hegseth has spent his time as the Secretary of Defense – or Secretary of War as he has begged the world to know him as – focused on the appearance of the military, and he doubled that on that during a bizarre speech in Quantico, Virginia, in September.

The note was reported by military outlet Task & Purpose , and an Air Force official told the publication, "As you know, it is typical for senior leaders to visit the troops when they travel to installations around the world," in response.

The 45-year-old doesn't even care if the unshaven soldiers have been granted "shaver waivers," which are military exemptions that allow troops to grow facial hair due to conditions including pseudofolliculitis barbae, or razor bumps.

The Secretary of Defense has spent months ranting about what a soldier should look like.

Hegseth also asked the soldiers in attendance about their children's physique, and said, "Would you want him serving with fat or unfit or undertrained troops? Or alongside people who can't make basic standards? Or in a unit where standards were lowered so certain types of troops could make it in? In a unit where leaders were promoted for reasons other than merit, performance, and war-fighting?

"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," the former Fox News personality said at the time, and revealed his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."

A previous source claimed Hegseth's "sense of self-importance has gone to his head – along with his vanity. And even though he strutted about the stage like a peacock when he gave his insulting lecture to the military brass, he still doesn't garner respect."

The insider also noted just how much Hegseth is all about his own looks, claiming, "It's all an ego play for Pete. He's always been full of himself, but lately his ego is off the charts. He's obsessed with his body, and now he wants to create the entire military in his image."

Hegseth's odd exchanges with the military continued on Tuesday, October 28, when he took to the stage just before Trump on board the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. The controversial figure walked out to the Metallica song Enter Sandman, before once again focusing on the troops' appearance.

"Beautiful looking men and women," he declared.