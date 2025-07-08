EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Full, Uncensored Autopsy Results Revealed Including Grim Coroner's Drawings as Family Brace to Mark What Would Have Been His 56th birthday
Matthew Perry was high on surgery-levels of ketamine at the time of his hot tub death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The tortured actor had so much of the deadly drug in his bloodstream doctors said it was only usually seen in patients knocked out to go under the knife. And his autopsy – revealed today by Radar in its full, shocking form – added there was no way the actor was using it to simply treat anxiety.
Perry would have turned 56 on August 19, and his family and friends are still grieving his loss.
The Friends star was found floating face down and unresponsive in the hot tub of his home in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023.
According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's official autopsy report, which has been viewed by RadarOnline.com, Perry's death was a result of from acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning.
He had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, but according to the report, his last known treatment was more than a week before his death, meaning his deadly dose came from someone else.
"The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less," the report concludes.
Effects of Ketamine
Ketamine is a "dissociative anesthetic with established human medical and surgical uses," per the report. However, it is also popular in recreational use, mainly due to its "dissociative" nature, which can lead to a "disconnection of mind from body."
It also can have "short duration hallucinatory and psychedelic effects. This latter effect explains its use in nightclub/party/rave culture."
While Perry's method of taking the ketamine was never uncovered, the coroner's report confirmed the large amount discovered in his body.
"Toxicology testing reveals ketamine levels at 3540 ng/ml (3.54 microgram/ml or mg/L) in a peripheral blood source, and 3271 ng/ml (3.27 microgram/ml or mg/L) in a central blood source in Mr. Perry's system.
"For context, in monitored surgical-anesthesiologic care, levels for general anesthesia are typically in the 1000-6000 ng/ml ranges."
Doctor's Plea
Last month, RadarOnline.com reported Perry's doctor, Salvador Plasencia, confessed to four counts of distribution of ketamine. He now faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars.
Plasencia was said to have allegedly kept supplying drugs to Perry up to a point where the TV star's addiction worsened, and he turned to street dealers to score ketamine cheaper and quicker.
Federal prosecutors said that in the weeks leading up to Perry's death, he fell back into addiction, which "spiraled out of control" during the fall of 2023.
The doctors' charges include one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine, and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation into Perry's death.
Money Making Scheme
In a text exchange between Plasencia and a partner, the pair discussed how much they were going to charge Perry, with Plasencia writing, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Let's find out."
Between September and October 2023, Plasencia and two others distributed approximately 20 vials of ketamine to Perry, prosecutors said. They profited about $55,000, charging the actor $2,000 for a vial of ketamine that cost them $12.
On certain occasions, Plasencia injected Perry with ketamine and watched as the actor would "freeze and his blood pressure spike."
Investigators said the dishonest doctors "took advantage of Perry's addiction to enrich themselves," with Plasencia saying he "wanted to be Mr. Perry's sole source of supply for drugs."