EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry's Full, Uncensored Autopsy Results Revealed Including Grim Coroner's Drawings as Family Brace to Mark What Would Have Been His 56th birthday

Perry would have turned 56 on August 19, and his family and friends are still grieving his loss.

The Friends star was found floating face down and unresponsive in the hot tub of his home in Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's official autopsy report, which has been viewed by RadarOnline.com, Perry's death was a result of from acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning.

He had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, but according to the report, his last known treatment was more than a week before his death, meaning his deadly dose came from someone else.

"The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less," the report concludes.