Rep. Jasmine Crockett Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Don't Come for Me' After Their 'Fake Eyelashes' Fight in Congress

The incident took place on Thursday evening during a hearing to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, where Greene ridiculed Crockett for her appearance.

"I don't think you know what we're here for," Greene said at the hearing. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Despite the provocative remarks, Crockett did not shy away from addressing the issue head-on.

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Crockett reiterated her stance, highlighting the racial undertones of the Georgia congresswoman's behavior. She emphasized, "It was absolutely racist."