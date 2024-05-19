Your tip
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Warns Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Don't Come for Me' After Their 'Fake Eyelashes' Fight in Congress

jasmine crockett warns marjorie taylor greene fake eyelashes fight a
By:

May 19 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

In a recent political clash, Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett boldly confronted right-wing figure Marjorie Taylor Greene after she made personal attacks on Crockett's appearance during a late-night hearing.

The Texas congresswoman firmly labeled Greene's actions as "racist" for comments about "fake eyelashes" and warned her, "Don't come for me."

jasmine crockett warns marjorie taylor greene fake eyelashes fight
Marjorie Taylor Greene commented on Jasmine Crockett's 'fake eyelashes.'

The incident took place on Thursday evening during a hearing to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, where Greene ridiculed Crockett for her appearance.

"I don't think you know what we're here for," Greene said at the hearing. "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Despite the provocative remarks, Crockett did not shy away from addressing the issue head-on.

During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday, Crockett reiterated her stance, highlighting the racial undertones of the Georgia congresswoman's behavior. She emphasized, "It was absolutely racist."

jasmine crockett warns marjorie taylor greene fake eyelashes fight
Crockett made a veiled dig about MTG's 'bleach blonde bad built butch body.'

"I think her specifically doing it to me, yes, that was the intent," Crockett told Jake Tapper.

"[Women] wear all types of things to beautify ourselves, but MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they're saying 'oh she's Black with lashes and nails and hair and so she's ghetto,'" the congresswoman continued.

"To me, this was her buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd, and so yeah, I absolutely think that she only did it to be racist towards me."

jasmine crockett warns marjorie taylor greene fake eyelashes fight
Crocket warns Greene, 'Don't come for me.'

Following the exchange, Crockett expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of consequences Greene has had to face for her actions. As the incident unfolded, the Texas congresswoman challenged the committee's chairman regarding personal attacks, indirectly directing her comments toward Greene.

She fiercely defended her response, stating, "I signed up to be a member of Congress but not to be disrespected."

Furthermore, Crockett speculated on Greene's potential motives, suggesting that the Georgia rep might exploit the situation for financial gain, stating, "The racists are gonna be so happy to give it to her."

Crockett also critiqued Greene's selective criticism, noting that she had not targeted other colleagues in a similar manner.

jasmine crockett warns marjorie taylor greene fake eyelashes fight
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also went after Greene for her comments.

Crockett initiated her own form of activism in response to Greene's attacks. She launched a fundraising campaign for Democrats, featuring a 'Crockett Clapback Collection' of merchandise inspired by her defiant stance against personal attacks.

With a background in law, Crockett has served as a representative for the district encompassing southern Dallas since 2023. Her vocal opposition to injustice and discrimination has garnered attention and support from her constituents and beyond.

The confrontation with Greene also involved other prominent figures, such as progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who condemned Greene's actions and highlighted the racial dynamics at play.

According to the Daily Mail, the committee chairman, James Comer, faced challenges managing the heated exchanges during the hearing, citing difficulties due to hearing impairments.

