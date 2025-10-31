EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton 'Undergoes Facelift' as $90Million Divorce Rumors Swirl — Leaving Ex-Prez Bill 'Horrified' Over 'Botched Plastic Surgery' Results

But some experts say the cosmetic surgery the former first lady allegedly had went horribly wrong and left her looking "unrecognizable."

Hillary Clinton is trying to put her best face forward as rumors of her impending divorce from philandering hubby Bill grow, RadarOnline.com can report.

Medical experts claim pictures of Hillary from 2024 (left) are a stark contrast to more recent snaps, like the ones taken at September's Clinton Global Initiative

Hillary shocked gawkers with her almost unrecognizable face when she caught a Broadway show on Oct. 16 – her first public appearance since undergoing what insiders called a mangled makeover.

"She looks bizarre!" one person confessed. "Her cheeks look like you can crack a walnut on them and her skin has an eerie smoothness and odd pallor that looks completely unnatural for a woman her age."

Another source claimed Hillary has splashed out more than six figures on plastic surgery over the years on a full range of procedures, including fat grafting, laser skin resurfacing, radio frequency skin tightening, microneedling, Botox and the injection of fillers.

Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert Setari took a close look at some before-and-after photos of the former first lady.

He claimed: "The corners of the mouth appear subtly elevated, and the jawline looks cleaner. This gives the impression of either targeted filler... or some form of lower-face tightening."

Dr. Charles Runels believes Hillary had a "vampire" facelift involving pumping blood into the patient’s cheeks, as well as possibly a forehead lift, while Dr. Adam Rubinstein of Miami thinks noninvasive skintightening techniques smoothed out her wrinkles.

"I wouldn’t rule out a subtle touch of hyaluronic acid filler or Sculptra to restore facial volume," Rubinstein added.