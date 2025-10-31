Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton 'Undergoes Facelift' as $90Million Divorce Rumors Swirl — Leaving Ex-Prez Bill 'Horrified' Over 'Botched Plastic Surgery' Results

Photo of Hillary Clinton before/after
Source: mega

Critics are convinced Hillary Clinton has had major cosmetic surgeries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Hillary Clinton is trying to put her best face forward as rumors of her impending divorce from philandering hubby Bill grow, RadarOnline.com can report.

But some experts say the cosmetic surgery the former first lady allegedly had went horribly wrong and left her looking "unrecognizable."

Rumors of Hillary's Procedures

Photo of Hillary Clinton before/after
Source: mega

Medical experts claim pictures of Hillary from 2024 (left) are a stark contrast to more recent snaps, like the ones taken at September's Clinton Global Initiative

Hillary shocked gawkers with her almost unrecognizable face when she caught a Broadway show on Oct. 16 – her first public appearance since undergoing what insiders called a mangled makeover.

"She looks bizarre!" one person confessed. "Her cheeks look like you can crack a walnut on them and her skin has an eerie smoothness and odd pallor that looks completely unnatural for a woman her age."

Another source claimed Hillary has splashed out more than six figures on plastic surgery over the years on a full range of procedures, including fat grafting, laser skin resurfacing, radio frequency skin tightening, microneedling, Botox and the injection of fillers.

Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Robert Setari took a close look at some before-and-after photos of the former first lady.

He claimed: "The corners of the mouth appear subtly elevated, and the jawline looks cleaner. This gives the impression of either targeted filler... or some form of lower-face tightening."

Dr. Charles Runels believes Hillary had a "vampire" facelift involving pumping blood into the patient’s cheeks, as well as possibly a forehead lift, while Dr. Adam Rubinstein of Miami thinks noninvasive skintightening techniques smoothed out her wrinkles.

"I wouldn’t rule out a subtle touch of hyaluronic acid filler or Sculptra to restore facial volume," Rubinstein added.

Hillary's Looking for Love

Photo of Hillary Clinton before/after
Source: mega

Experts predict she's spent more than six figures on her new face.

Sources said Hillary was motivated to undergo a makeover as a last-ditch effort to put some spark in a long-loveless marriage.

"It’s been hard for Bill to fan the flames of passion for his wife for some time," said one source. "I don't think they’ve been intimate for decades. It got to the point where he hated the sight of her."

Hillary is also having to pick up the pieces of Bill's friendship with alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Bill faced backlash after a handwritten note in which he praised Epstein's "childlike curiosity" was made public by U.S. lawmakers, which a source claimed left Hillary raging.

Bill and Jeffrey Epstein's Sordid Friendship

photo of bill and hillary clinton
Source: mega

She and Bill continue to be plagued by divorce rumors.

The ex-politician's message was originally written for Epstein's notorious 50th "birthday book," a collection compiled by the pedophile's fixer Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003.

He wrote to the sex offender: "It's reassuring, isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and (illegible word), and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends."

Following the publication of the message, an insider said: "The shame never stops for Hillary. Each time Epstein's name resurfaces, she's dragged back into Bill's messes.

"It is putting crushing pressure on her."

Hillary's Revenge on Bill

bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Bill's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has also faced extreme scrutiny.

Other sources claimed Hillary is so sick over a potential airing of Bill's true relationship with the sex creep that she's consulting her lawyers over her best next move.

They claimed: "It really could be over. She's long known what Bill, and what he's capable of."

Another insider claimed: "Hillary is enraged. The people around her say she's finished with him and out for blood... She doesn’t care what it costs in terms of money. She can't bear to look at him after years of betrayal."

