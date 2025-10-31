Spacy JD Vance Fuels Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Claiming UFOs and Aliens 'Could Be Spiritual Forces' — And Vows to 'Fully Investigate' the Mystery
Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
JD Vance has made his case that aliens from outer space could actually be "spiritual forces" at work affecting the world, RadarOnline.com can report.
The ultra-religious vice president is also a confessed "mad UFO lunatic."
Vance Promises to Investigate Aliens
Vance sat down with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast for a wide-ranging discussion that also touched on his belief in extraterrestrial life.
"Things have been so busy. But this is like the crazy person inside of me," Vance said. "And there's, you know, all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time."
"I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."
Vance's Faith in Above
However, Vance wasn't ready to buy completely into the alien speculation, and also offered a faith-based explanation for unexplained phenomena.
"I wouldn’t say that I do or don’t believe it," he said. "I’m a big believer that there are things out there that we can't explain. If another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon. I think there are spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don’t see or understand."
At that point, Vance clarified, "There are spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don’t see and don't understand."
He asked rhetorically: "Is it aliens or is it our guardian angel or a force that actively wishes us harm? I don’t know the answer to that question. What I try to do is say my prayers, be a good person, and do a good job. Hopefully that’s all I need to do."
Marco Rubio is a Kindred Spirit
Vance isn't alone in his wonder that the truth is out there. His new BFF Marco Rubio apparently feels the same way.
"Marco's actually very interested in this, too," Vance said on the podcast. "We talked about this back in our Senate days. There’s certainly an interest there, but I haven’t yet had the time to really dig in."
Rubio, 54, is indeed interested in aliens and UFOs, and is set to appear in the highly anticipated documentary, The Age of Disclosure, which claims it will unravel "an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life."
"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities... and it's not ours," Rubio says in the doc's trailer.
Vance and Rubio's Bestie Relationship
Vance and Rubio's growing bromance comes as the two are poised to face off in the 2028 presidential race.
When asked if there is any tension between him and Rubio due to MAGA pitting them against each other to become the right-wing group's next leader after Donald Trump departs, Vance made clear all is well.
"First of all, no. There's not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration, and he and I work a lot together," the politician said, before claiming he never "wakes up" and thinks about becoming the president.