Spacy JD Vance Fuels Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Claiming UFOs and Aliens 'Could Be Spiritual Forces' — And Vows to 'Fully Investigate' the Mystery

JD Vance has made his case that aliens from outer space could actually be "spiritual forces" at work affecting the world, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."

"Things have been so busy. But this is like the crazy person inside of me," Vance said. "And there's, you know, all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time."

Vance sat down with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast for a wide-ranging discussion that also touched on his belief in extraterrestrial life.

He also said the outer space phenomena could be 'spiritual forces' at work.

However, Vance wasn't ready to buy completely into the alien speculation, and also offered a faith-based explanation for unexplained phenomena.

"I wouldn’t say that I do or don’t believe it," he said. "I’m a big believer that there are things out there that we can't explain. If another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon. I think there are spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don’t see or understand."

He asked rhetorically: "Is it aliens or is it our guardian angel or a force that actively wishes us harm? I don’t know the answer to that question. What I try to do is say my prayers, be a good person, and do a good job. Hopefully that’s all I need to do."