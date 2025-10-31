Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > J.D. Vance

Spacy JD Vance Fuels Bizarre Conspiracy Theories Claiming UFOs and Aliens 'Could Be Spiritual Forces' — And Vows to 'Fully Investigate' the Mystery

JD Vance and Aliens
Source: MEGA/UNSPLASH

Vice President JD Vance is convinced the truth about alien life is out there.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 31 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

JD Vance has made his case that aliens from outer space could actually be "spiritual forces" at work affecting the world, RadarOnline.com can report.

The ultra-religious vice president is also a confessed "mad UFO lunatic."

Article continues below advertisement

Vance Promises to Investigate Aliens

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of JD Vance
Source: mega

Vance discussed his belief in aliens on a podcast.

Vance sat down with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast for a wide-ranging discussion that also touched on his belief in extraterrestrial life.

"Things have been so busy. But this is like the crazy person inside of me," Vance said. "And there's, you know, all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time."

"I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."

Article continues below advertisement

Vance's Faith in Above

photo of JD Vance
Source: mega

He also said the outer space phenomena could be 'spiritual forces' at work.

However, Vance wasn't ready to buy completely into the alien speculation, and also offered a faith-based explanation for unexplained phenomena.

"I wouldn’t say that I do or don’t believe it," he said. "I’m a big believer that there are things out there that we can't explain. If another person sees an alien, maybe I see an angel or a demon. I think there are spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don’t see or understand."

At that point, Vance clarified, "There are spiritual forces working on the physical world that a lot of us don’t see and don't understand."

He asked rhetorically: "Is it aliens or is it our guardian angel or a force that actively wishes us harm? I don’t know the answer to that question. What I try to do is say my prayers, be a good person, and do a good job. Hopefully that’s all I need to do."

Article continues below advertisement

Marco Rubio is a Kindred Spirit

photo of JD Vance
Source: mega

The VP has promised to get to the bottom of the rumors and speculation.

Vance isn't alone in his wonder that the truth is out there. His new BFF Marco Rubio apparently feels the same way.

"Marco's actually very interested in this, too," Vance said on the podcast. "We talked about this back in our Senate days. There’s certainly an interest there, but I haven’t yet had the time to really dig in."

Rubio, 54, is indeed interested in aliens and UFOs, and is set to appear in the highly anticipated documentary, The Age of Disclosure, which claims it will unravel "an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life."

"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities... and it's not ours," Rubio says in the doc's trailer.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Hillary Clinton before/after

EXCLUSIVE: Hillary Clinton 'Undergoes Facelift' as $90Million Divorce Rumors Swirl — Leaving Ex-Prez Bill 'Horrified' Over 'Botched Plastic Surgery' Results

Split photo of Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

Kamala Harris Unleashes Foul-Mouth Attack on Trump Over $300Million White House Ballroom Renovations

Vance and Rubio's Bestie Relationship

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of JD Vance and marco rubio
Source: mega

Vance has developed a close bond with fellow alien enthusiast Marco Rubio.

Vance and Rubio's growing bromance comes as the two are poised to face off in the 2028 presidential race.

When asked if there is any tension between him and Rubio due to MAGA pitting them against each other to become the right-wing group's next leader after Donald Trump departs, Vance made clear all is well.

"First of all, no. There's not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration, and he and I work a lot together," the politician said, before claiming he never "wakes up" and thinks about becoming the president.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.