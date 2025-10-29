Your tip
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance

JD Vance Snubs Trump and Brands Marco Rubio His 'Best Friend'... as Veep Admits 'There's a Crazy Person Inside Of Me' During Bizarre Interview

Photo of JD Vance, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

JD Vance doesn't think Donald Trump is the 'best friend' type.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

JD Vance doesn't see President Trump as his bestie, as that title is now reserved for Marco Rubio, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a rare moment, the Vice President didn't drool over Trump, instead praising the Secretary of State during an interview with Miranda Devine on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast.

What Did Vance Say About Rubio?

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance isn't interested in having Trump as his best friend.

When asked if there is any tension between him and Rubio due to MAGA pitting them against each other to become the right-wing group's next leader after Trump departs, Vance made clear all is well.

"First of all, no. There's not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration, and he and I work a lot together," the politician said, before claiming he never "wakes up" and thinks about becoming the president. Vance instead is focused on another important matter... extraterrestrials.

The 41-year-old, who labeled himself a "mad UFO lunatic," revealed he and Rubio are all about the subject matter.

He explained: "I really want to sort of dig into it. You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days."

Vance and Rubio Team Up to Find Aliens

Vance then revealed he hasn't had time to go down the alien wormhole, and added, "Things have been so busy. But this is like the crazy person inside of me. And there's, you know, all of us put the tinfoil hat on from time to time.

"I wonder, like, I can't allow myself to become so busy that I spend the next three years and I don't get to the bottom of this. So, I will get to the bottom of this, but it's going to take me a little time."

Rubio, 54, is indeed interested in aliens and UFOs as he's set to appear in the highly anticipated documentary, The Age of Disclosure, which claims it will unravel "an 80-year global cover-up of non-human intelligent life."

"We've had repeated instances of something operating in the airspace over restricted nuclear facilities... and it's not ours," Rubio says in the doc's trailer.

Does Trump Want Vance to Take Over?

Photo of JD Vance, Marco Rubio
Source: MEGA

Vance prefers the company of Rubio, as he labeled him his 'best friend.'

As for Vance, he may have to put aliens on the back burner as he is believed to be preparing to take over for his boss amid Trump's dementia concerns.

"Slow or fast, [Trump is] headed down," conservative political consultant Rick Wilson previously claimed on his Substack. "The circle who knows what's up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast."

Vance previously said he had "gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days." However, Trump doesn't appear to be all in on Vance quite yet.

"I think most likely, in all fairness, he's the vice president... I think Marco [Rubio] is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form," Trump said in August.

Photo of JD Vance, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The president hasn't been all in on Vance taking over for him once he leaves office.

He added: "So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point."

Don't tell that to conservative mouthpiece Steve Bannon, who, according to sources, told his inner circle, "Love him… but Vance is not tough enough to run in 2028."

Photo of JD Vance
Source: MEGA

Vance is too 'weak' to be president, according to Steve Bannon.

