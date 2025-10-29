JD Vance Snubs Trump and Brands Marco Rubio His 'Best Friend'... as Veep Admits 'There's a Crazy Person Inside Of Me' During Bizarre Interview

When asked if there is any tension between him and Rubio due to MAGA pitting them against each other to become the right-wing group's next leader after Trump departs, Vance made clear all is well.

"First of all, no. There's not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration, and he and I work a lot together," the politician said, before claiming he never "wakes up" and thinks about becoming the president. Vance instead is focused on another important matter... extraterrestrials.

The 41-year-old, who labeled himself a "mad UFO lunatic," revealed he and Rubio are all about the subject matter.

He explained: "I really want to sort of dig into it. You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days."