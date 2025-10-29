EXCLUSIVE: Why Sydney Sweeney Will Never Achieve Her Dream of Being the First Female James Bond
Oct. 29 2025, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney may dream of donning the tuxedo and Walther PPK, but industry insiders tell RadarOnline.com the Euphoria star will never be cast as the first female James Bond – because she's been quietly blacklisted by much of Hollywood after her American Eagle "racist" campaign backlash and her open identification as a Republican.
The 28-year-old actress, best known for playing wildchild schoolgirl Cassie in HBO's Euphoria and starring in romantic comedy Anyone But You (2023), has joked she would "have more fun as James Bond" than as a Bond Girl.
Blacklisted After Backlash
Her remarks came amid growing speculation over the next era of the 007 franchise, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the script and Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve tipped to direct.
But industry sources tell us despite her enthusiasm, Sweeney is "not on any serious casting list" for the upcoming film.
"She's effectively been sidelined," said a senior casting executive with close ties to Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the Bond franchise this year.
"The Bond producers are meticulous about image and global appeal. After the American Eagle scandal, she's seen as too controversial – not bankable enough for such a politically sensitive franchise."
The controversy dates back to August 2022, when photos from Sweeney's family birthday party in rural Idaho went viral.
Guests were seen wearing red "Blue Lives Matter" apparel, with one relative photographed in a shirt featuring a "Thin Blue Line" symbol – a police-support slogan criticized for its associations with far-right groups.
The images sparked intense backlash online, with many accusing the actress of endorsing racist imagery.
Sweeney, then 25, issued a statement on social media saying she was "heartbroken that innocent family moments are being twisted," but the damage was done.
Politics and Hollywood Don’t Mix
"Hollywood has a long memory," said a PR strategist who has represented several A-list clients. "After that, major studios quietly stepped back from her. She's been blacklisted by top producers who want to avoid online controversy."
Sweeney's perceived political leanings also widened the divide. In 2023, she confirmed in an interview that she was a registered Republican, telling Esquire she had "family roots in conservative America" and "didn't hide from them."
That admission, according to insiders, made her "persona non grata" in many progressive circles of Hollywood.
"There's an unspoken rule – you can't be conservative and still expect full support in the industry," said a veteran talent agent. "That's just the reality."
A Star Still in Demand
Despite the controversy, Sweeney remains one of the most in-demand young actresses in television, with upcoming projects including Immaculate and Echo Valley.
In a recent magazine interview, she spoke candidly about the pressures she faced as a young actress.
"I have very strong eyebrow muscles, and I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I'm not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16," she said. "Being an actress, it's a lot harder to stand in the room and demand your worth and for people to look at you and value you."
The Bond Dream That Won’t Happen
But her latest quip about Bond – "Depends on the script. I think I'd have more fun as James Bond" – has also reignited debate over whether the iconic spy could ever be portrayed by a woman.
"She's talented and driven, no question," said one studio insider. "But after everything that's happened, she's unlikely to get near a franchise as politically polished as 007. Hollywood doesn't forget – and neither do the fans."