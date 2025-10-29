EXCLUSIVE: Why Sydney Sweeney Will Never Achieve Her Dream of Being the First Female James Bond

Her remarks came amid growing speculation over the next era of the 007 franchise, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the script and Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve tipped to direct.

But industry sources tell us despite her enthusiasm, Sweeney is "not on any serious casting list" for the upcoming film.

"She's effectively been sidelined," said a senior casting executive with close ties to Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the Bond franchise this year.

"The Bond producers are meticulous about image and global appeal. After the American Eagle scandal, she's seen as too controversial – not bankable enough for such a politically sensitive franchise."

The controversy dates back to August 2022, when photos from Sweeney's family birthday party in rural Idaho went viral.

Guests were seen wearing red "Blue Lives Matter" apparel, with one relative photographed in a shirt featuring a "Thin Blue Line" symbol – a police-support slogan criticized for its associations with far-right groups.

The images sparked intense backlash online, with many accusing the actress of endorsing racist imagery.

Sweeney, then 25, issued a statement on social media saying she was "heartbroken that innocent family moments are being twisted," but the damage was done.