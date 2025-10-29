You're Fired! Trump Comes for the Heads of All D.C. Construction Board Members as His $300M White House Renovations Spark Fury
Oct. 29 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
In the wake of his constructing the new White House ballroom, Donald Trump has fired all six sitting members of a board that oversees architecture in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"We are preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump's America First Policies," a White House spokesperson said about the layoffs.
Were the Firings of The Commission of Fine Arts Members Warranted?
The Commission of Fine Arts was comprised of six members, all of whom were appointed during Joe Biden's time in the White House. The firings are not unprecedented, as Biden also replaced at least six members of the commission that Trump had named during his first term.
Trump is currently in the midst of altering the East Wing of the White House, crafting a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. He also has plans to build a gigantic triumphal arch across the river from D.C.
The president also signed an executive order in August titled "Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again," calling for all D.C.-area building architecture going forward to be modeled on ancient Greece and Rome.
Donald Trump's East Wing Demolition
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump spoke out as demolition began on the East Wing.
"You probably hear the beautiful sound of construction to the back," he said to reporters. "You hear that sound? That's music to my ears. I love that sound. Other people don't like it, I love it."
"I think when I hear that sound, it reminds me of money," he added.
Although he stated the ballroom would be "near it but not touching" the existing East Wing building, a White House representative clarified the "entirety of the East Wing will be modernized."
The White House's Statement on the East Wing Being Altered
There has been a ton of criticism about Trump altering the East Wing.
In turn, the White House issued the following statement: "In the latest instance of manufactured outrage, unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump's visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom to the White House – a bold, necessary addition that echoes the storied history of improvements and additions from commanders-in-chief to keep the executive residence as a beacon of American excellence."
Alongside the statement, they listed previous renovation updates that had been done to the White House, including East Wing updates.
Amid the pushback, a seven-foot fence was put up around the East Wing so that most of the construction is blocked from the public being able to see it.
Donald Trump Slammed for the East Wing Demolition
Social media users were quick to slam Trump for the East Wing ballroom project.
"Trump's 'grand ballroom' is just the latest brick in his wall of vanity, demolishing not just the White House but the soul of our nation, one historic facade at a time," one person wrote on X.
"The reason he's completely 'overhauling' the White House is because he doesn't plan on leaving," another piped in to say.
"When he told his base this was the last time they would ever have to vote, he meant that. Everything that is happening in this country is indicative of that. Wake up."