You're Fired! Trump Comes for the Heads of All D.C. Construction Board Members as His $300M White House Renovations Spark Fury

"We are preparing to appoint a new slate of members to the commission that are more aligned with President Trump's America First Policies," a White House spokesperson said about the layoffs.

In the wake of his constructing the new White House ballroom, Donald Trump has fired all six sitting members of a board that oversees architecture in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Donald Trump's firings of members of The Commission of Fine Arts were not unprecedented.

The Commission of Fine Arts was comprised of six members, all of whom were appointed during Joe Biden's time in the White House. The firings are not unprecedented, as Biden also replaced at least six members of the commission that Trump had named during his first term.

Trump is currently in the midst of altering the East Wing of the White House, crafting a 90,000-square-foot ballroom. He also has plans to build a gigantic triumphal arch across the river from D.C.

The president also signed an executive order in August titled "Making Federal Architecture Beautiful Again," calling for all D.C.-area building architecture going forward to be modeled on ancient Greece and Rome.